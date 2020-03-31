Johnnie To’s Akira Kurosawa-inspired Thrown Down gets a 4K Blu-ray release

Eureka Entertainment are to release the acclaimed Throw Down; Johnnie To’s inventive and empathetic action drama; presented on Blu-ray from a 4K restoration in its UK debut as part of The Masters of Cinema Series from May 18. The initial print run of 2000 copies will also feature a Limited Edition O-card Slipcase.

In this visually arresting action drama from acclaimed director Johnnie To (Mad Detective, Election), legendary Judo fighter Szeto Bo (Louis Koo) unexpectedly gave up the sport and now lives the life of an alcoholic gambler who runs a pub. However, cocky Judo newcomer Tony (Aaron Kwok) wants to challenge him, while old foe Kong (Tony Leung Ka Fai) demands Szeto to finish the match that never took place, Soon Szeto’s pub becomes the ultimate arena where the greatest Judo fighters challenge one another.

Filled with brutal, no-holds-barred Judo fight scenes, Throw Down is director To’s ultra-stylish homage to the great Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, and is an emotional tale of one man’s determination to rediscover himself and win at all costs. The Masters of Cinema Series is proud to present Throw Down in its UK debut from a 4K restoration.

BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

LIMITED EDITION O-CARD SLIPCASE [2000 units]

1080p presentation on Blu-ray, from a stunning 4K restoration

Cantonese and English audio options

Optional English subtitles

Brand new and exclusive feature-length audio commentary by Asian film expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival)

Audio commentary by Hong Kong film expert Ric Meyers

Lengthy interview with director Johnnie To (40 mins)

Making of Throw Down featurette

Theatrical trailer and TV spots

Reversible sleeve

PLUS: a collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film

