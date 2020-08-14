Jean-Luc Godard's Breathless gets 4K restoration to celebrate 60th anniversary

StudioCanal has announced the release of a stunning new 4K restoration of Jean-Luc Godard's Breathless on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital, and as a 4K UHD Limited Collector's Edition with 12" vinyl original soundtrack by Martin Solal, 40-page booklet, poster and art cards on November 9 to mark the 60th anniversary of this one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Limited theatrical screenings will also be announced.

Based on a story by Francois Truffaut and photographed by New Wave legend Raoul Coutard, Jean-Luc Godard's debut riffed on film noir to reinvent filmmaking grammar and spearheaded the French New Wave that followed.

Michel Poiccard (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart with his cigarettes, hat, sunglasses and determined unconformity. While driving a stolen car he impulsively kills a policeman. Hiding out in his student girlfriend Patricia's (Jean Seberg) Paris apartment he tries to pull together enough money to get the pair to Italy. But when Patricia learns that her boyfriend is being investigated for murder, she begins to question her loyalties.

Breathless (À Bout De Souffle) has been painstakingly restored in 4K by StudioCanal with the help of the CNC, within the framework of the Selective Aid for the Digitization of Cinematographic Heritage Works. This restoration was supervised by the laboratory L'Image Retrouvée. The teams restored Breathless from the original film negatives, which were originally shot on two types of film: Gevaert Belgium and Ilford Pancromatic. Due respect was given to these two different textures of film during the restoration process, resulting in a fully realized 4K restoration which allows audiences to enjoy the film in this new definition, with full appreciation of the original artistic intentions of the director.

Breathless was selected by Cannes Classics 2020 and will be screened at Bologna's Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival (August 25-31), the Piazza Maggiore, at the Lumière Film Festival (October 10-18 ), within their Cannes Classics section, and at select UK cinemas (details to follow) giving audiences the opportunity to enjoy Jean-Luc Godard's classic on the big screen.

Bonus content available on the UHD/BD edition:

NEW 'Still not...Breathless'

'Room 12, Hôtel de Suède'

Tempo - Godard Episode

Introduction by Colin MacCabe

Exclusive Jefferson Hack interview

NEW Trailer

Breathless will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital, and as a 4K UHD Limited Collector's Edition (exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) on November 9.

