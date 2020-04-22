Jaws 45th Anniversary Edition coming to 4K Blu-ray in June

Universal have announced the 4K Blu-ray release of Jaws: 45th Anniversary Edition for 1st June - a day earlier than the US release.

Alongside the film and features on 4K Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray, the release will also feature a 44 page collectible booklet. There is also a limited steelbook release planned - which is listed on Amazon with no price at present.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, Jaws set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the movie industry. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring an unforgettable score that evokes pure terror, Jaws remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history.

Features:

The Making Of Jaws

The Shark Is Still Working: The Impact & Legacy Of Jaws: The Restoration

Deleted Scenes And Outtakes From The Set

Original Theatrical Trailer

4K Blu-ray

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.