Jaws 45th Anniversary Edition coming to 4K Blu-ray in June

2 minute read
Posted by Film News Published
Jaws 45th Anniversary Edition coming to 4K Blu-ray in June

Universal have announced the 4K Blu-ray release of Jaws: 45th Anniversary Edition for 1st June - a day earlier than the US release.

Alongside the film and features on 4K Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray, the release will also feature a 44 page collectible booklet. There is also a limited steelbook release planned - which is listed on Amazon with no price at present.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, Jaws set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the movie industry. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring an unforgettable score that evokes pure terror, Jaws remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history.

Features:

  • The Making Of Jaws
  • The Shark Is Still Working: The Impact & Legacy Of Jaws: The Restoration
  • Deleted Scenes And Outtakes From The Set
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • 4K Blu-ray

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.


Jaws (1975)
Dir: Steven Spielberg | Cast: Lorraine Gary, richard dreyfuss, Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider | Writers: Carl Gottlieb (screenplay), Peter Benchley (based on the novel by), Peter Benchley (screenplay)

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Adventure, Drama, English, Jaws, Jaws (1975), Lorraine Gary, richard dreyfuss, Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider, Steven Spielberg, Thriller
Category home_releases_news

Latest Articles