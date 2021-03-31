4K Blu-ray Indiana Jones 40th Anniversary Collection ANNOUNCED, UK release date now confirmed.

Update on 31st March 2021:

The UK release of Indiana Jones: 4-Movie Collection has been confirmed for 7th June 2021.

Update on 15th March 2021:

Lucasfilm and Paramount Pictures have confirmed that Indiana Jones is set to get a 4K Blu-ray release on 8th June (in the US). The 40th Anniversary Collection will feature all four films released to date remastered in 4K and approved by Steven Spielberg. It will also include a bonus disc of special features.

The films will feature Dolby Atmos soundtracks and interestingly this release appears not to include Blu-ray editions of the films alongside the 4K discs. The release includes over seven hours of previously unreleased bonus content.

Read the full press release here:

Relive the unforgettable exploits of world-renowned, globetrotting hero Indiana Jones in spectacular 4K Ultra HD when the INDIANA JONES 4-MOVIE COLLECTION arrives in a new 4K Ultra HD set June 8, 2021 from Lucasfilm Ltd. and Paramount Home Entertainment.

The cinematic classic that started it all—Raiders of the Lost Ark—celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, having first introduced audiences to the man with the hat on June 12, 1981. Forty years later, the legendary hero continues to captivate new generations of fans.

Now, for the first time ever, all four films are available together in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10 for ultra-vivid picture quality and state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos audio. Each film has been meticulously remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image. All picture work was approved by director Steven Spielberg.

In addition, all four films were remixed at Skywalker Sound under the supervision of legendary sound designer Ben Burtt to create the Dolby Atmos soundtracks. All original sound elements were used to achieve the fully immersive Dolby Atmos mixes while staying true to each film’s original creative intent.

The INDIANA JONES 4-MOVIE COLLECTION includes a collectible booklet with behind-the-scenes images from all four films. Each film is presented on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc with original theatrical trailers and access to digital copies.

Features:

On Set with Raiders of the Lost Ark From Jungle to Desert From Adventure to Legend

Making the Films The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 documentary) The Making of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom The Making of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade The Making of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (HD)

Behind the Scenes The Stunts of Indiana Jones The Sound of Indiana Jones The Music of Indiana Jones The Light and Magic of Indiana Jones Raiders: The Melting Face! Indiana Jones and the Creepy Crawlies (with optional pop-ups) Travel with Indiana Jones: Locations (with optional pop-ups) Indy’s Women: The American Film Institute Tribute Indy’s Friends and Enemies Iconic Props (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD) The Effects of Indy (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD) Adventures in Post Production (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)



Update on 15th January 2021:

More rumours are circulating that match our previous reports that the Indiana Jones Collection is heading to 4K Blu-ray this June. The rumours are also adding more weight to the date we reported last year - 14th June in the UK. The US release will be on 15th June.

Note: we did post some potential artwork earlier, but we've been informed that this was in fact some fan artwork that has been circulating for some time.

Previously Posted on 4th June 2020:

A tiny update - it would seem that Paramount are pressing ahead with their plans to mark the 40th Anniversary despite the fifth film in the franchise now expected in 2022. We are hearing that a release date has been pencilled in for 14th June 2021.

Originally Posted on 18th February 2020:

There have been rumours since at least early 2019 that Indiana Jones would be heading to 4K Blu-ray release - including the apparent leak of 'artwork' last year - but Paramount have yet to announce anything.

However, we have been talking to the Disney contact who gave us information on the 4K Star Wars plans last year and they've confirmed that Disney have given Paramount access to the LucasFilm archives to source material for an upcoming special edition release of the Indiana Jones films on Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray. Paramount own the rights to distribute the first four films while Disney will own the rights to the fifth that is entering production soon.

Our contact tells us that Paramount intend to capitalise on the renewed interest in the film series in the run up to the theatrical release of Indiana Jones 5 and also to mark the 40th Anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark which also takes place next year and therefore are planning, at present, to release a box set of the films around mid-2021. However timescales may change as the release date for the fifth film may yet shift depending on production timescales changing. Our source tells us that there is unlikely to be a full five-film collection under the current ownership as Disney will only own the rights to distribute the fifth film.

Our contact tells us that Paramount are keen to release new material with this boxset and we can expect at least some footage that was shot for the first four films that was cut but hasn't been shown before.

All of the Indiana Jones films already have 4K masters, but these are still being carefully checked to ensure that they present the films in the best possible way.

We're hoping to be able to share more on these releases soon and as always none of this is set in stone until we get a full announcement from Paramount.

