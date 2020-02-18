Exclusive: Indiana Jones coming to 4K Blu-ray in 2021 to mark the 40th Anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark

There have been rumours since at least early 2019 that Indiana Jones would be heading to 4K Blu-ray release - including the apparent leak of 'artwork' last year - but Paramount have yet to announce anything.

However, we have been talking to the Disney contact who gave us information on the 4K Star Wars plans last year and they've confirmed that Disney have given Paramount access to the LucasFilm archives to source material for an upcoming special edition release of the Indiana Jones films on Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray. Paramount own the rights to distribute the first four films while Disney will own the rights to the fifth that is entering production soon.

Our contact tells us that Paramount intend to capitalise on the renewed interest in the film series in the run up to the theatrical release of Indiana Jones 5 and also to mark the 40th Anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark which also takes place next year and therefore are planning, at present, to release a box set of the films around mid-2021. However timescales may change as the release date for the fifth film may yet shift depending on production timescales changing. Our source tells us that there is unlikely to be a full five-film collection under the current ownership as Disney will only own the rights to distribute the fifth film.

Our contact tells us that Paramount are keen to release new material with this boxset and we can expect at least some footage that was shot for the first four films that was cut but hasn't been shown before.

All of the Indiana Jones films already have 4K masters, but these are still being carefully checked to ensure that they present the films in the best possible way.

We're hoping to be able to share more on these releases soon and as always none of this is set in stone until we get a full announcement from Paramount.

