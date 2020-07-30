Home Alone and Hocus Pocus look like they're getting a September release on UK 4K Blu-ray

While it hasn't officially announced or anything as yet we now believe that Home Alone and Hocus Pocus are heading to 4K Blu-ray on 14th September. The films will be released around the same time in both the UK and US.

We'll update with further details as soon as we have them.

