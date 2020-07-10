The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection is heading to 4K Blu-ray in September alongside a 60th Anniversary edition of Psycho

Updated on 10th July 2020:

We can now confirm that the Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection is also heading to UK shores with a release date of 7th September. The four film release will include Rear Window, Vertigo, Psycho and The Birds remastered in 4K and presented on both 4K UHD and standard Blu-ray discs.

The release also features the both the uncut theatrical and trimmed for TV releases of Psycho alongside hours of bonus material focussing on all of the films.

The collection is available to pre-order now.

In addition to the full collection Psycho is also getting a standalone 60th Anniversary release on Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray - also on 7th September. This release will include the following features:

How Psycho Was Made

In the Shadow of the Master: Hitchcock's Legacy

Interviews with Hitchcock / Truffaut

The premiere of Psychosis

The shower scene: storyboards by Saul Bass

Audio commentary with Stephen Rebello (Author of "Alfred Hitchcock and the filming of Psychosis")

And much more!

The 4K release will be via a limited edition steelbook which is available for pre-order now.

Previously posted on 4th June 2020:

Four Alfred Hitchcock films are set to arrive on 4K Blu-ray in France in September - the boxset will feature Psycho, The Birds, Vertigo and Rear Window.

There has been no confirmation of a UK release but we're trying to get more information from Universal who are handling the French edition.

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.