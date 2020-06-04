An Alfred Hitchcock collection is heading to 4K Blu-ray (in France)

1 minute read
Posted by Film News Published
An Alfred Hitchcock collection is heading to 4K Blu-ray (in France)

Four Alfred Hitchcock films are set to arrive on 4K Blu-ray in France in September - the boxset will feature Psycho, The Birds, Vertigo and Rear Window.

There has been no confirmation of a UK release but we're trying to get more information from Universal who are handling the French edition.

Source: https://4k-ultra-hd.fr/coffrets-blu-ray-ultra-hd-4k/562-coffret-alfred-hitchcock-4-films.html

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.


Vertigo (1958)
Dir: alfred hitchcock | Cast: Barbara Bel Geddes, James Stewart, Kim Novak, Tom Helmore | Writers: Alec Coppel (screenplay by), Pierre Boileau (based on the novel "D'Entre Les Morts" by), Samuel A. Taylor (screenplay by), Thomas Narcejac (based on the novel "D'Entre Les Morts" by)

Rear Window (1954)
Dir: alfred hitchcock | Cast: Grace Kelly, James Stewart, Thelma Ritter, Wendell Corey | Writers: Cornell Woolrich (based on the short story by), John Michael Hayes (screenplay)

The Birds (1963)
Dir: alfred hitchcock | Cast: Jessica Tandy, Rod Taylor, Suzanne Pleshette, Tippi Hedren | Writers: Daphne Du Maurier (from the story by), Evan Hunter (screenplay by)

Psycho (1960)
Dir: alfred hitchcock | Cast: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, John Gavin, Vera Miles | Writers: Joseph Stefano (screenplay by), Robert Bloch (based on the novel by)

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags alfred hitchcock, Anthony Perkins, Barbara Bel Geddes, Drama, English, Grace Kelly, Horror, James Stewart, Janet Leigh, Jessica Tandy, John Gavin, Kim Novak, Mystery, Psycho, Psycho (1960), Rear Window, Rear Window (1954), Rod Taylor, Romance, Suzanne Pleshette, The Birds, The Birds (1963), Thelma Ritter, Thriller, Tippi Hedren, Tom Helmore, Vera Miles, Vertigo, Vertigo (1958), Wendell Corey
Category home_releases_news

Latest Articles