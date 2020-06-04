An Alfred Hitchcock collection is heading to 4K Blu-ray (in France)

Four Alfred Hitchcock films are set to arrive on 4K Blu-ray in France in September - the boxset will feature Psycho, The Birds, Vertigo and Rear Window.

There has been no confirmation of a UK release but we're trying to get more information from Universal who are handling the French edition.

Source: https://4k-ultra-hd.fr/coffrets-blu-ray-ultra-hd-4k/562-coffret-alfred-hitchcock-4-films.html

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.