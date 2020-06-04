An Alfred Hitchcock collection is heading to 4K Blu-ray (in France)
Four Alfred Hitchcock films are set to arrive on 4K Blu-ray in France in September - the boxset will feature Psycho, The Birds, Vertigo and Rear Window.
There has been no confirmation of a UK release but we're trying to get more information from Universal who are handling the French edition.
Source: https://4k-ultra-hd.fr/coffrets-blu-ray-ultra-hd-4k/562-coffret-alfred-hitchcock-4-films.html
Vertigo (1958)
Dir: alfred hitchcock | Cast: Barbara Bel Geddes, James Stewart, Kim Novak, Tom Helmore | Writers: Alec Coppel (screenplay by), Pierre Boileau (based on the novel "D'Entre Les Morts" by), Samuel A. Taylor (screenplay by), Thomas Narcejac (based on the novel "D'Entre Les Morts" by)
Rear Window (1954)
Dir: alfred hitchcock | Cast: Grace Kelly, James Stewart, Thelma Ritter, Wendell Corey | Writers: Cornell Woolrich (based on the short story by), John Michael Hayes (screenplay)
The Birds (1963)
Dir: alfred hitchcock | Cast: Jessica Tandy, Rod Taylor, Suzanne Pleshette, Tippi Hedren | Writers: Daphne Du Maurier (from the story by), Evan Hunter (screenplay by)
Psycho (1960)
Dir: alfred hitchcock | Cast: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, John Gavin, Vera Miles | Writers: Joseph Stefano (screenplay by), Robert Bloch (based on the novel by)