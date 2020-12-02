Highly-rated UK horror Saint Maud comes to Digital, DVD and Blu-ray in February

Following its cinema release, StudioCanal have announced the DVD, Blu-ray, limited edition SteelBook® and digital release of Rose Glass’ acclaimed directorial debut Saint Maud, starring Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle, on February 1, 2021.

Live-in nurse Maud (Morfydd Clark) arrives at the home of Amanda (Jennifer Ehle), a famous dancer now frail from illness and trapped in her grand, isolated house. At first Amanda is intrigued by this religious young woman, who provides distraction from her failing health. Maud, in turn, is bewitched by her new patient. But Maud is not all that she seems.

She is tormented by a violent secret from her past and by ecstatic messages she believes are directly from God. She becomes convinced she has been sent to Amanda not simply as a nurse, but to serve a divine purpose. As her grip on reality slides out of control, Maud's care turns into a deadly mission to save Amanda’s soul, by any means necessary.

Screen ‘Star of Tomorrow’ Morfydd Clark and BAFTA and Tony Award-winner Jennifer Ehle come together in this psychological horror from debut writer/director and Screen ‘Star of Tomorrow’ Rose Glass.

Extras:

Audio Commentary with writer director Rose Glass & editor Mark Towns

Virtual Q&A with Rose Glass & film critic Robbie Collin

Constructing the Scene featurette

Maud and Amanda featurette

Creating the World featurette

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.