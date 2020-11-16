Gremlins is getting the 4K Special Edition treatment thanks to Zavvi

Zavvi have unveiled their exclusive 'Ultimate Collector's Edition' of eighties classic, Gremlins, which is set for release on 23rd November. The new release features the same discs as the previous edition along with some cool exclusive extras:

Exclusive film artwork

32-page collector's booklet

Replica theatrical poster

4 art cards

The discs feature:

Over 10 Minutes of Footage Not Seen in cinemas

Making-of Featurette

Two Commentaries (on 4K and Blu-ray) Director Joe Dante, Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Dick Miller and Howie Mandel Director Joe Dante, Producer Michael Finnell and Special Effects Artist Chris Walas

Photo/Storyboard Gallery

Theatrical Trailers

Check out the photos of the set including the new artwork here...

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.