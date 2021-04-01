Godzilla vs. Kong confirmed for UK DVD, Blu-ray and 4K release in June

Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong is heading to home cinemas on disc formats on 14th June with the confirmation that the film will be releasing on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray.

Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond.

But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.