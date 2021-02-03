Gareth Edwards' Godzilla is heading to 4K Blu-ray in May
With Godzilla vs Kong getting closer to release we have news that Gareth Edwards Godzilla is now stomping onto 4K Blu-ray with a release set for 10th May.
This spectacular adventure pits Godzilla the world's most famous monster, against malevolent creatures that, bolstered by humanity's scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.
Features:
- Operation: Lucky Dragon
- Monarch: The M.U.T.O File
- The Godzilla Revelation
- Godzilla: Force of Nature
- 4K Blu-ray
For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.
Godzilla (2014)
Dir: Gareth Edwards | Cast: Aaron Taylor Johnson, Bryan Cranston, CJ Adams, Ken Watanabe | Writers: Dave Callaham (story by), Ishirô Honda (based on the character: Godzilla, Max Borenstein (screenplay by), owned and created by), Shigeru Kayama (based on the character: Godzilla, Takeo Murata (based on the character: Godzilla