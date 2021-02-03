Gareth Edwards' Godzilla is heading to 4K Blu-ray in May

With Godzilla vs Kong getting closer to release we have news that Gareth Edwards Godzilla is now stomping onto 4K Blu-ray with a release set for 10th May.

This spectacular adventure pits Godzilla the world's most famous monster, against malevolent creatures that, bolstered by humanity's scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.

Features:

Operation: Lucky Dragon

Monarch: The M.U.T.O File

The Godzilla Revelation

Godzilla: Force of Nature

4K Blu-ray

