Giant Little Ones coming to DVD in February
After a successful film festival season, including showings at the BFI Flare and Canada Now festivals, the critically acclaimed coming-of-age drama Giant Little Ones will be released on DVD on 10th February 2020
Franky Winter (Josh Wiggins) and Ballas Kohl (Darren Mann) have been best friends since childhood. They are high school royalty: handsome, stars of the swim team and popular with girls. They live a perfect teenage life – until the night of Franky's epic 17th birthday party, when Franky and Ballas are involved in an unexpected incident that changes their lives forever.
Directed by Keith Behrman and with extraordinary performances from newcomers Josh Wiggins and Darren Mann, alongside Maria Bello and Kyle MacLachlan, the refreshingly modern Giant Little Ones is a heartfelt and intimate story about friendship, self-discovery and the power of love without labels.
