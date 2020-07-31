Ghost in the Shell 4K Blu-ray on schedule for release in the US in September

To mark it's 25th Anniversary Lionsgate have announced their plan to release a 4K Blu-ray edition of Mamoru Oshii's classic of Japanese anime, Ghost in the Shell on 8th September.

The 4K release has been remastered and will be presented in Dolby Vision with a full Dolby Atmos soundtrack (both in the original Japanese and the English Dub) and promises to be the most definitive edition of the film released to date.

2029: A female cybernetic government agent, Major Motoko Kusanagi, and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of “The Puppet Master,” a mysterious and threatening computer virus capable of inﬁltrating human hosts. Together with her fellow agents from Section 9, Kusanagi embarks on a high-tech race against time to capture the omnipresent entity. Director Mamoru Oshii’s award-winning cyber-tech thriller, based on the comic book by Shirow Masamune, is lauded as one of the leading Japanese animation films of all time.

Features:

Full-length audio commentary of Ghost in the Shell with Mary Claypool (Animation Writer and English Language Scriptwriter), Eric Calderon (Animation Producer and Writer), Richard Epcar (Voice of “Batou”), and Charles Solomon (Animation Historian and Critic)

“Accessing Section 9: 25 Years into the Future” Featurette

“Landscapes & Dreamscapes: The Art and Architecture of Ghost in the Shell” Featurette

Production Report & Digital Works Featurettes

Theatrical Trailer

