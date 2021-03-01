Gattaca 4K Blu-ray may have been pushed back to June

Updated on 1st March

Sony have confirmed that Gattaca is still on for 22nd March. Amazon's date was incorrect and the 4K Blu-ray release has not been delayed.

Updated on 26th February

It would appear that Gattaca's 4K Blu-ray release has been pushed back to 14th June with retailers updating their availability dates over the last couple of days. Currently Amazon are listing the new date, while Zavvi are still maintaining the 22nd March date on their site.

We're waiting for confirmation from Sony as to whether there is an official delay or not.

Previously published on 9th February

We already knew it was on the way, but we now have official confirmation that Andrew Nicol's Gattaca is set for release on 4K UHD Blu-ray on 22nd March.

Ethan Hawke (The Magnificent Seven, Boyhood), Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Down A Dark Hall), Alan Arkin (Argo) and Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts, TV’s “The Young Pope”) star in the engrossing sci-fi classic Gattaca, available for the first time on 4K Ultra HD on March 22 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Sci-fi thriller Gattaca follows an all-too-human man who dares to defy a system obsessed with genetic perfection. Hawke stars as Vincent, an “In-Valid” who assumes the identity of a member of the genetic elite to pursue his goal of traveling into space with the Gattaca Aerospace Corporation. However, a week before his mission, a murder marks Vincent as a suspect. With a relentless investigator in pursuit and the colleague he has fallen in love with beginning to suspect his deception, Vincent’s dreams steadily unravel.

Features:

Deleted Scenes

Blooper Reel

Welcome to Gattaca Featurette

4K Blu-ray

