Full Metal Jacket confirmed for 4K UHD Blu-ray release in September

The UK release of Full Metal Jacket on 4K UHD Blu-ray has been confirmed for 21st September. Alongside the basic release there will be a number of additional editions of the film including a collector's edition.

The collector's edition includes the film alongside a poster, postcards and booklets - we'll provide a full breakdown as soon as we have them but take a look at the picture below...

We'll be updating this article with the full details of the releases as soon as we have them.

4K Blu-ray

