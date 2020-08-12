Full Metal Jacket confirmed for 4K UHD Blu-ray release in September
The UK release of Full Metal Jacket on 4K UHD Blu-ray has been confirmed for 21st September. Alongside the basic release there will be a number of additional editions of the film including a collector's edition.
The collector's edition includes the film alongside a poster, postcards and booklets - we'll provide a full breakdown as soon as we have them but take a look at the picture below...
We'll be updating this article with the full details of the releases as soon as we have them.
Full Metal Jacket (1987)
Dir: Stanley Kubrick | Cast: Adam Baldwin, Matthew Modine, R. Lee Ermey, Vincent D'Onofrio | Writers: Gustav Hasford (based on the novel "The Short Timers" by), Gustav Hasford (screenplay by), Michael Herr (screenplay by), Stanley Kubrick (screenplay by)