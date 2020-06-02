Frozen 2 hitting Disney+ two weeks early

Disney+ is set to show Frozen 2 two weeks early when it joins the streaming network from 3rd July.

Frozen 2 follows Elsa, together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, on a remarkable and inspiring journey into the unknown to discover the source of her magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.

In addition to the movie, new Disney+ Original documentary series Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will premiere globally on Disney+ on Friday 26th June. In this six-part series, the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras to reveal the hard work, heart, and collaboration it takes to create one of the most highly-anticipated films in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ near-century of moviemaking. For the first time, cameras were there to capture an eye-opening -and at times jaw-dropping-view of the challenges and the breakthroughs, the artistry, creativity and the complexity of creating the massively popular animated film.

Frozen II (2019)
Dir: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee | Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Jonathan Groff, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown | Writers: Allison Schroeder (screenplay), Jennifer Lee (characters)

