Do you have kids at home? The Frozen 2 activity sheets might help them pass the time

With the nation's schools now closed to most pupils there are going to be millions of you looking for ways to entertain your kids while still maintaining social distancing and during the inevitable lockdown. Disney have sent over these cool Frozen 2 activity sheets. We've attached a link to a zip containing all of them or you can open them in new tabs to print by right clicking and selecting 'Open Image in New Tab' in your browser...

Frozen 2 is set for release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on 30th March.

  • DVD
  • Blu-ray
  • 3D Blu-ray
  • 4K Blu-ray

Frozen II (2019)
Dir: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee | Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Jonathan Groff, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown | Writers: Allison Schroeder (screenplay), Jennifer Lee (characters)

