Fritz Lang's The Thousand Eyes of Dr. Mabuse arrives on Blu-ray in the UK for the first time

Eureka Entertainment are releasing The Thousand Eyes of Dr. Mabuse (Die 1000 Augun des Dr. Mabuse), the final instalment in Fritz Lang’s ‘Dr. Mabuse’ trilogy, on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK, as a part of The Masters of Cinema Series from May 11. The first print run of 2000 copies will be presented with a Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase.

After enjoying fantastic success with Fritz Lang’s two-part “Indian Epic” in 1959, German producer Artur Brauner signed the great director to direct one more film. The result would be the picture that, in closing the saga he began nearly forty years earlier, brought Lang’s career full-circle, and would come to represent his final celluloid testament - by extension: his final film masterpiece.

The Thousand Eyes of Dr. Mabuse (Die 1000 Augen des Dr. Mabuse) finds that diabolical Weimar name resurfacing in the Cold War era, linked to a new methodology of murder and mayhem. Seances, assassinations, and Nazi-engineered surveillance tech - all abound in Lang’s paranoid, and ultimate, filmic labyrinth.

One of the great and cherished “last films” in the history of cinema, The Thousand Eyes of Dr. Mabuse provides a stylistic glimpse into the 1960s, examining subjects such as sex-crime, youth-culture and LSD that Lang would unfortunately never come to realise. Nonetheless, Lang’s final film remains an explosive, and definitive, closing statement.

Features

LIMITED EDITION O-CARD SLIPCASE [First Print Run of 2000 copies only]

1080p presentation on Blu-ray

Original German soundtrack

Optional English audio track, approved by Fritz Lang

Optional English subtitles

Feature-length audio commentary by film-scholar and Lang expert David Kalat

2002 interview with Wolfgang Preiss

Alternate ending

Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned and original poster artwork

PLUS: a collector’s booklet featuring a new essay by Philip Kemp; vintagereprints of writing by Lang; an essay by David Cairns; notes by Lotte Eisner on Lang’s final, unrealised projects

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.