Four John Carpenter films are getting 4K Blu-ray Steelbooks in September

Four John Carpenter classics are getting a 4K Blu-ray re-release in limited edition steelbooks on 28th September...

Prince of Darkness

Deep in the basement of an abandoned church, once run by a sinister religious sect, lies a strange bottle of green liquid being investigated by a group of local theoretic physics students. But as the night draws in the students soon realise that the strange relic holds a dark and powerful force beyond their control. A force that could well be the essence of pure evil: the remains of Satan himself.

Features:

Malevolent: Unearthing John Carpenter’s PRINCE OF DARKNESS: A brand new feature-length documentary featuring interviews with Cinematographer Gary Kibbe, actor Peter Jason, actor Alice Cooper, composer Alan Howarth, script supervisor Sandy King, visual effects supervisor Robert Grasmere, stunt coordinator Jeff Imada, Carpenter biographer John Muir, film historian C. Courtney Joyner, music historian Daniel Schweiger and Producer Larry Franco

Intro by John Carpenter – an interview with director John Carpenter originally recorded for a French DVD release in 2003

Scene Analysis by John Carpenter - Director John Carpenter analyses key scenes from Prince of Darkness, in an interview from 2003

Audio commentary with John Carpenter and Peter Jason

Sympathy for the Devil: Interview with John Carpenter - from 2013

Horror's Halloween Hallowed Grounds with Sean Clark - a fun tour of the film’s locations hosted by Sean Clark

Trailer

Photo gallery incl. Behind the Scenes

The Fog

Antonio Bay, California has turned a hundred years old. As the residents of this small, quaint harbour town begin to celebrate, an eerie fog envelops the shore and from its midst emerge dripping, demonic spectres, victims of a century old shipwreck...seeking revenge.

Features:

Retribution: Uncovering John Carpenter’s THE FOG: New Making Of / Retro documentary: A brand new feature-length documentary featuring interviews with Cinematographer Dean Cundey, production designer/editor Tommy Lee Wallace, photographer Kim Gottleib-Walker, make-up effects artist Steve Johnson, Carpenter biographer John Muir, music historian Daniel Schweiger, visual effects historian Justin Humphreys and assistant Larry Franco

The Shape of The Thing to Come: John Carpenter Un-filmed: a brand new featurette looking at the John Carpenter films that never were

Easter Egg – surprise!

Intro by John Carpenter – an interview with director John Carpenter originally recorded for a French DVD release in 2003

Scene Analysis by John Carpenter - Director John Carpenter analyses key scenes from The Fog, in an interview from 2003

Fear on Film: Inside the Fog (1980) - A vintage featurette which includes an interview with John Carpenter

The Fog: Storyboard to Film – original storyboards

Outtakes

TV Spots

Theatrical Trailers

Photo gallery incl. Behind the Scenes

Audio Commentary with writer/director John Carpenter and writer/director Debra Hill

Horror's Hallowed Grounds with Sean Clark - a fun tour of the film’s locations hosted by Sean Clark

Audio commentary with actors Adrienne Barbeau, Tom Atkins and production designer Tommy Lee Wallace

They Live

WWF wrestler “Rowdy” Roddy Piper plays John Nada, a homeless, unemployed construction worker who discovers a pair of sunglasses that when worn, suddenly reveal a world run by capitalist, yuppie aliens intent on keeping the human race sedate and brainwashed with subliminal messages fed through advertising and the media. Luckily for us all Nada is a man of action and so begins the fight-back (including perhaps the longest fistfight in cinema’s history) to save humankind.

Features:

Subversion: Exposing John Carpenter’s THEY LIVE - A brand new feature-length documentary featuring interviews with Associate producer Sandy King, cinematographer Gary Kibbe, actor Peter Jason, actor Robert Grasmere, composer Alan Howarth, stunt coordinator/Ghoul Jeff Imada, author Jonathan Letham, music historian Daniel Schweiger, Blumhouse editor Rebekah McKendry, and visual effects historian Justin Humphreys

Original EPK: The Making of They Live (1988)

John Carpenter profile - vintage profile of the director

Meg Foster profile - vintage profile of the actress

Roddy Piper profile - vintage profile of the actor

Audio Commentary with John Carpenter & Roddy Piper

Independent Thoughts with John Carpenter – a 2012 interview with director John Carpenter

Woman of Mystery: Interview with Meg Foster – a 2012 interview with actress Meg Foster

Man vs Aliens: Interview with Keith David – a 2012 interview with actor Keith David

Fake commercials in the film 2.34 mins

TV spots

Photo gallery

Escape from New York

The year is 1997 and in a police state future the island of Manhattan has been turned into a maximum security prison. The rules are simple: once you’re in, you don’t come out. But when the President of the United States (Donald Pleasence) crash lands an escape pod into the centre of the city after fleeing a hijacked plane, a ruthless prison warden (Lee Van Cleef) bribes ex-soldier and criminal Snake Plisskin into entering the hazardous Manhattan and rescuing the distraught president from the twisted world of New York and from the demented clutches of its new ruler The Duke (Isaac Hayes) in John Carpenter’s cyber-punk, action, suspense spectacular.

Features:

Purgatory: Entering John Carpenter’s ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK: A brand new feature-length documentary featuring interviews with Writer Nick Castle, cinematographer Dean Cundey, composer Alan Howarth, production designer Joe Alves, special visual effects artist/model maker Gene Rizzardi, production assistant David De Coteau, photographer Kim Gottleib-Walker, Carpenter biographer John Muir, visual effects historian Justin Humphreys, and music historian Daniel Schweiger.

Snake Plissen: Man of Honor – featurette from 2005 featuring interviews with John Carpenter and Debra Hill

Intro by John Carpenter - an interview with director John Carpenter originally recorded for a French DVD release in 2003

Deleted Opening Sequence “Snake’s Crime” with Optional Audio Commentary

Photo gallery incl. Behind the Scenes

Original Trailers

Audio Commentary with actor Kurt Russell & director John Carpenter

Audio Commentary with Producer Debra Hill and production designer Joe Alves

Big Challenges in Little Manhatten: Visual effects featurette – from 2015, features interviews with both Dennis Skotak, Director of Photography of Special VFX, and Robert Skotak, Unit Supervisor and Matte Artist

I am Taylor - Interview with actor Joe Unger – from 2015

Audio Commentary with actress Adrienne Barbeau & DOP Dean Cundey

