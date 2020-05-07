Flash Gordon to get a mammoth 40th Anniversary DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray release
StudioCanal have confirmed the upcoming re-release of Flash Gordon for DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on 3rd August.
For the new 40th Anniversary 4k restoration, Flash Gordon was scanned from the original 35mm negative to produce 4K files. Over 500 hours of manual restoration repaired serious damage that included image instability, scratches and intermittent flicker. The sound was scanned from the original track negative and underwent restoration to improve issues ranging from audio drop-outs throughout the feature and during reel changes, digital clicks and optical distortion. The film was colour graded for theatrical, home entertainment and 4K HDR release, using previous digital releases and 35mm prints as a reference. In line with the Director’s vision and the original 35mm cinema release, VFX work was applied to remove the strings in all scenes where visible. This restoration was approved by Director Mike Hodges in May 2020, and will include the first 4K HDR Dolby Vision master of Flash Gordon
There will be a two disc Blu-ray edition and a stunning 40th anniversary set will feature up to five discs depending on the format alongside postcards, a poster and more. Check it out below.
All editions will feature:
- The main feature (1 hr 47)
- New Lost in Space: Nic Roeg’s Flash Gordon (also iTunes extra)
- Audio commentary with Mike Hodges
- Audio commentary with Brian Blessed
- Behind the scenes of Flash Gordon
- Stills gallery (also iTunes extra)
- Storyboards gallery (also iTunes extra)
- Original theatrical trailer
The Blu-ray release will, in addition, feature:
- Interview with Mike Hodges
- Interview with comic book artist Alex Ross TBC
- Interview with screenwriter Lorenzo Semple, Jr. TBC
- Episode 24 of Flash Gordon (1979-1982): The Survival Game / Gremlin’s Finest Hour
- Sam Jones’s acting start
- Entertainment Earth on Flash Gordon merchandise
- Bob Lindenmayer discusses deleted scenes and original endings
- 35thAnniversary Greenroom
- 35thAnniversary reunion featurette
- Renato Casaro extended interview
- Brian Blessed anecdotes
- Melody’s musings
- On the soundtrack (Brian May & Howard Blake)
- Easter Eggs
The five disc 40th Anniversary 4K UHD Blu-ray Limited Edition will feature everything above plus:
- Bonus Blu-Ray Disc of LIFE AFTER FLASH, the 2017 feature documentary celebrating the film and it’s star, directed by Lisa Downs
- Original soundtrack by Queen & Howard Blake
- 32 page booklet
- 16 page Titan mini book (The Story of Flash Gordon)
- Reproduced booklet of the first strip of original comic books
- Poster of original artwork
- 4 artcards of various incarnations of Flash film posters across the years
- 1 sew on ‘Flash patch’
- 4K Blu-ray
- Blu-ray
- DVD
Flash Gordon (1980)
Dir: Mike Hodges | Cast: Max von Sydow, Melody Anderson, Sam J. Jones, Topol | Writers: Alex Raymond (based on the characters created by), Lorenzo Semple Jr. (screenplay), Michael Allin (adaptation)