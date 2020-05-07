Flash Gordon to get a mammoth 40th Anniversary DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray release

StudioCanal have confirmed the upcoming re-release of Flash Gordon for DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on 3rd August.

For the new 40th Anniversary 4k restoration, Flash Gordon was scanned from the original 35mm negative to produce 4K files. Over 500 hours of manual restoration repaired serious damage that included image instability, scratches and intermittent flicker. The sound was scanned from the original track negative and underwent restoration to improve issues ranging from audio drop-outs throughout the feature and during reel changes, digital clicks and optical distortion. The film was colour graded for theatrical, home entertainment and 4K HDR release, using previous digital releases and 35mm prints as a reference. In line with the Director’s vision and the original 35mm cinema release, VFX work was applied to remove the strings in all scenes where visible. This restoration was approved by Director Mike Hodges in May 2020, and will include the first 4K HDR Dolby Vision master of Flash Gordon

There will be a two disc Blu-ray edition and a stunning 40th anniversary set will feature up to five discs depending on the format alongside postcards, a poster and more. Check it out below.

All editions will feature:

The main feature (1 hr 47)

New Lost in Space: Nic Roeg’s Flash Gordon (also iTunes extra)

Audio commentary with Mike Hodges

Audio commentary with Brian Blessed

Behind the scenes of Flash Gordon

Stills gallery (also iTunes extra)

Storyboards gallery (also iTunes extra)

Original theatrical trailer

The Blu-ray release will, in addition, feature:

Interview with Mike Hodges

Interview with comic book artist Alex Ross TBC

Interview with screenwriter Lorenzo Semple, Jr. TBC

Episode 24 of Flash Gordon (1979-1982): The Survival Game / Gremlin’s Finest Hour

Sam Jones’s acting start

Entertainment Earth on Flash Gordon merchandise

Bob Lindenmayer discusses deleted scenes and original endings

35 th Anniversary Greenroom

Anniversary Greenroom 35 th Anniversary reunion featurette

Anniversary reunion featurette Renato Casaro extended interview

Brian Blessed anecdotes

Melody’s musings

On the soundtrack (Brian May & Howard Blake)

Easter Eggs

The five disc 40th Anniversary 4K UHD Blu-ray Limited Edition will feature everything above plus:

Bonus Blu-Ray Disc of LIFE AFTER FLASH, the 2017 feature documentary celebrating the film and it’s star, directed by Lisa Downs

Original soundtrack by Queen & Howard Blake

32 page booklet

16 page Titan mini book (The Story of Flash Gordon)

Reproduced booklet of the first strip of original comic books

Poster of original artwork

4 artcards of various incarnations of Flash film posters across the years

1 sew on ‘Flash patch’

4K Blu-ray

Blu-ray

DVD







