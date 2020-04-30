Enemy Lines coming to UK DVD and Digital Download in May

Signature Entertainment are releasing the UK DVD and Digital Download of the Ed Westwick and John Hannah starring Enemy Lines on 4th May.

Courage has no borders in action-packed World War II thriller Enemy Lines. November 1943. A British commando squad is teamed with an American officer (Ed Westwick, Gossip Girl) on a covert mission into Poland, deep behind enemy lines. Working with the resistance they cross the harsh wilderness intent on kidnapping and extracting a sought-after scientist, Dr Fabian (Pawel Delag, Schindler’s List) from the Nazis. With a German hunter unit on their tail, and a Russian squad intent on kidnapping Fabian for their own ends, it’s a race against time to change the shape of the war.

DVD

