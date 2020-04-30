Enemy Lines coming to UK DVD and Digital Download in May

1 minute read
Posted by Film News Published

Signature Entertainment are releasing the UK DVD and Digital Download of the Ed Westwick and John Hannah starring Enemy Lines on 4th May.

Courage has no borders in action-packed World War II thriller Enemy Lines. November 1943. A British commando squad is teamed with an American officer (Ed Westwick, Gossip Girl) on a covert mission into Poland, deep behind enemy lines. Working with the resistance they cross the harsh wilderness intent on kidnapping and extracting a sought-after scientist, Dr Fabian (Pawel Delag, Schindler’s List) from the Nazis. With a German hunter unit on their tail, and a Russian squad intent on kidnapping Fabian for their own ends, it’s a race against time to change the shape of the war.

  • DVD

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.


Enemy Lines (2020)
Dir: Anders Banke | Cast: Gary Grant, Jean-Marc Birkholz, Pawel Delag, Vladimir Epifantsev | Writers: Michael Wright (screenplay), Tom George (story)

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Anders Banke, Enemy Lines, Enemy Lines (2020), English, Gary Grant, Jean-Marc Birkholz, Pawel Delag, Vladimir Epifantsev, War
Category home_releases_news

Latest Articles