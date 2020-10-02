El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is coming to DVD and Blu-ray in November

The film follow-up to Breaking Bad is heading to DVD and Blu-ray on 2nd November.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman played by Emmy award winner Aaron Paul and also stars Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter, Charles Baker, Matt Jones, Jonathan Banks and Bryan Cranston.

In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This riveting thriller was written and directed by “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan and produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Blu-ray Exclusive Features:

Audio Commentary with Vince Gilligan and Aaron Paul

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Gag Reel

Scene Studies with Vince Gilligan

DVD and Blu-ray Features:

Super Commentary!: An ensemble audio commentary featuring 46 members of the cast and crew

Making El Camino: A behind-the-scenes documentary featuring never-before-seen interviews with the cast and crew

Snow Globe: A Breaking Bad Short

Skinny Pete in the Box Teaser

On the Radio Teaser

Rocker Salvage Commercial

Vamonos Pest Commercial

“Enchanted” by Chloe x Halle

Visual Effects Design Galleries

Blu-ray

DVD





For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.