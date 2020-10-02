El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is coming to DVD and Blu-ray in November
The film follow-up to Breaking Bad is heading to DVD and Blu-ray on 2nd November.
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman played by Emmy award winner Aaron Paul and also stars Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter, Charles Baker, Matt Jones, Jonathan Banks and Bryan Cranston.
In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This riveting thriller was written and directed by “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan and produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
Blu-ray Exclusive Features:
- Audio Commentary with Vince Gilligan and Aaron Paul
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Gag Reel
- Scene Studies with Vince Gilligan
DVD and Blu-ray Features:
- Super Commentary!: An ensemble audio commentary featuring 46 members of the cast and crew
- Making El Camino: A behind-the-scenes documentary featuring never-before-seen interviews with the cast and crew
- Snow Globe: A Breaking Bad Short
- Skinny Pete in the Box Teaser
- On the Radio Teaser
- Rocker Salvage Commercial
- Vamonos Pest Commercial
- “Enchanted” by Chloe x Halle
- Visual Effects Design Galleries
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019)
Dir: Vince Gilligan | Cast: Aaron Paul, Charles Baker | Writer: Vince Gilligan