UK DVD and Blu-ray release schedule - every upcoming release date we know
Blu-ray continues to be the choice for collectors with most major limited editions getting the best treatment on the 1080p format whereas DVD remains the most popular format to buy films on in the UK.
To help you stay informed about everything that is set for release, we're constantly updating our release dates database and you can see everything that has been confirmed for an upcoming DVD or Blu-ray release below...
29/06/2020
- Dance, Girl, Dance (Criterion) (Blu-ray)
- Greed (DVD, Blu-ray)
- Laughter in Paradise (Blu-ray, DVD)
- The Invisible Man (DVD, Blu-ray)
06/07/2020
- Astronaut (DVD)
- Cunningham (DVD, Blu-ray)
- Dark Waters (DVD)
- Military Wives (DVD, Blu-ray)
- The Hunt (DVD)
- True History of the Kelly Gang (DVD, Blu-ray)
13/07/2020
- Inheritance (DVD)
- The Plague Dogs: Extended Edition (DVD, Blu-ray)
20/07/2020
- The Assistant (DVD)
23/07/2020
- Impetigore (DVD)
27/07/2020
- The Game (Arrow) (Blu-ray)
- Trolls World Tour (DVD, Blu-ray)
- Walkabout (Blu-ray)
03/08/2020
- Flash Gordon (DVD, Blu-ray)
- Toto the Hero (Arrow) (Blu-ray)
17/08/2020
- Pitch Black: Special Edition (Arrow) (Blu-ray)
24/08/2020
- Bicycle Thieves (Arrow) (DVD, Blu-ray)
28/09/2020
- The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (DVD, Blu-ray)
- Weathering with You (DVD, Blu-ray)
05/10/2020
- Westworld: Season 3 (Blu-ray, DVD)
26/10/2020
- Dawn of the Dead (Blu-ray)
02/11/2020
- Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (Blu-ray, DVD)
TBC
- Last Holiday (DVD)
