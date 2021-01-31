Donnie Darko and Battle Royale in 4K head up Arrow's April release slate

Two outstanding 4K releases are on the cards for April with brand new collector's editions of Donnie Darko and the genre defining Battle Royale.

Donnie Darko

26 April 2021

Fifteen years before Stranger Things combined science fiction, Spielbergian touches and 80s nostalgia to much acclaim, Richard Kelly set the template – and the high-water mark – with his debut feature, Donnie Darko. Initially beset with distribution problems, it would slowly find its audience and emerge as arguably the first cult classic of the new millennium.

Donnie is a troubled high school student: in therapy, prone to sleepwalking and in possession of an imaginary friend, a six-foot rabbit named Frank, who tells him the world is going to end in 28 days, 06 hours, 42 minutes and 12 seconds. During that time he will navigate teenage life, narrowly avoid death in the form of a falling jet engine, follow Frank’s maladjusted instructions and try to maintain the space-time continuum.

Described by its director as “The Catcher in the Rye as told by Philip K. Dick”, Donnie Darko combines an eye-catching, eclectic cast – pre-stardom Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, heartthrob Patrick Swayze, former child star Drew Barrymore, Oscar nominees Mary McDonnell and Katharine Ross, and television favourite Noah Wyle – and an evocative soundtrack of 80s classics by Echo and the Bunnymen, Tears for Fears and Duran Duran. This brand-new 4K restoration, carried out exclusively for this release by Arrow Films, allows a modern classic to finally receive the home video treatment it deserves.

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

New 4K restorations of both the Theatrical Cut and the Director's Cut from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films, supervised and approved by director Richard Kelly and cinematographer Steven Poster

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentations of both cuts in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

100-page hardcover book featuring writing by Nathan Rabin, Anton Bitel and Jamie Graham, an in-depth interview with Richard Kelly, an introduction by Jake Gyllenhaal and contemporary coverage, illustrated with original stills and promotional materials

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring newly commissioned artwork by Luke Preece

Six double-sided collector's postcards

Limited Edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Luke Preece

DISC 1 - THE THEATRICAL CUT [4K UHD BLU-RAY]

Audio commentary by writer-director Richard Kelly and actor Jake Gyllenhaal

Audio commentary by Kelly, producer Sean McKittrick and actors Drew Barrymore, Jena Malone, Beth Grant, Mary McDonnell, Holmes Osborne, Katharine Ross and James Duval

Deus ex Machina: The Philosophy of Donnie Darko, a documentary by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures on the making of Donnie Darko, containing interviews with writer-director Richard Kelly, producer Sean McKittrick, cinematographer Steven Poster, editor Sam Bauer, composer Michael Edwards, costume designer April Ferry, production designer Alec Hammond and actor James Duval

The Goodbye Place, Kelly's 1996 short film, which anticipates some of the themes and ideas of his feature films

20 deleted and alternate scenes with optional commentary by Kelly

Trailer

DISC 2 - THE DIRECTOR'S CUT [4K UHD BLU-RAY]

Audio commentary by Kelly and filmmaker Kevin Smith

The Donnie Darko Production Diary, an archival documentary charting the film's production, with optional commentary by cinematographer Steven Poster

Archive interviews with Kelly, actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore, James Duval, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Holmes Osborne, Noah Wyle and Katharine Ross, producers Sean McKittrick, Nancy Juvonen, Hunt Lowry and Casey La Scala, and cinematographer Steven Poster

Three archive featurettes: They Made Me Do It, They Made Me Do It Too and #1 Fan: A Darkomentary

Storyboard comparisons

B-roll footage

Cunning Visions infomercials

Music video: Mad World by Gary Jules

Galleries

Director's Cut trailer

TV spots

Battle Royale

26 April 2021

The kids of Third Year Class-B Shiroiwa Junior High School are back, in a brand new UHD restoration of the classic cult shocker adapted from the controversial novel by Koushun Takami.

Presenting an alternate dystopian vision of turn-of-the-millennium Japan, Battle Royale follows the 42 junior high school students selected to take part in the government’s annual Battle Royale programme, established as an extreme method of addressing concerns about juvenile delinquency. Dispatched to a remote island, they are each given individual weapons (ranging from Uzis and machetes to pan lids and binoculars), food and water, and the order to go out and kill one other. Every player is fitted with an explosive collar around their neck, imposing a strict three-day time limit on the deadly games in which there can only be one survivor. Overseeing the carnage is ‘Beat’ Takeshi Kitano (Sonatine, Hana-bi, Zatoichi) as the teacher pushed to the edge by his unruly charges.

Playing like a turbo-charged hybrid of Lord of the Flies and The Most Dangerous Game, the final completed work by veteran yakuza film director Kinji Fukasaku (Battles without Honor and Humanity, Graveyard of Honor) helped launch a new wave of appreciation for Asian cinema in the 21st century. Also included in the set is the incendiary sequel Battle Royale II, the directing debut of Kenta Fukasaku (after his father passed away during production), in which a new class of delinquents are recruited by the government to hunt down the survivor of the deadly games of the first film.

4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Brand new 4K restoration of the Original Theatrical Version and Special Edition Director's Cut of Battle Royale from the original camera negative by Arrow Films, approved by Kenta Fukasaku

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation of both versions of Battle Royale in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the Battle Royale II: Requiem theatrical cut and the Battle Royale II: Revenge extended cut

Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 stereo audio

Optional English subtitles

Original soundtrack CD for Battle Royale [Limited Edition Exclusive]

Kinji Fukasaku: Man of Rage, an exclusive 120-page monograph on the director by Japanese cinema expert Tom Mes [Limited Edition Exclusive]

Illustrated collector's booklet featuring new essays by Matt Alt and Anne Billson and archival articles

Exclusive Battle Royale collectors' Trump Card set [Limited Edition Exclusive]

Reversible poster with new artwork [Limited Edition Exclusive]

DISC ONE - BATTLE ROYALE: ORIGINAL THEATRICAL VERSION (4K UHD BLU-RAY)

Brand new audio commentary by critics Tom Mes and Jasper Sharp

Battle Royale at 20: Back to School, an exclusive new 42-minute documentary about the legacy of Battle Royale

Bloody Education: Kenta Fukasaku on Battle Royale, a brand new exclusive interview with the film's producer and screenwriter

The Making of Battle Royale: The Experience of 42 High School Students, documentary featuring footage from the shooting of the film and cast and crew discussions

The Slaughter of 42 High School Students, a look behind the scenes of the shoot

Behind the scenes footage with comments from the cast and crew

Filming on Set, a look at the shooting of key scenes from the film

Conducting Battle Royale with the Warsaw National Philharmonic, archive footage of Masamichi Amano conducting the soundtrack rehearsal

DISC TWO - BATTLE ROYALE: SPECIAL EDITION DIRECTOR'S CUT (4K UHD BLU-RAY)

Shooting the Special Edition, on-location featurette with footage of the cast and crew reuniting for the shoot of the Special Edition

Royale Rehearsals, featurette on Kinji Fukasaku directing the film's young cast

Masamichi Amano Conducts Battle Royale, archive featurette

Takeshi Kitano Interview, filmed on location with the Japanese star

The Correct Way to Fight in Battle Royale, instructional video explaining the rules of the game

The Correct Way to Make 'Battle Royale': Birthday Version, a new version of the original instructional video made to celebrate Kinji Fukasaku's birthday

Premiere Press Conference, preceding the film's first public screening

Tokyo International Film Festival Presentation, with footage from the gala screening at the Tokyo International Film Festival

Opening Day at the Marunouchi Toei Movie Theatre, archive footage of the Japanese opening

Special Effects Comparison showing how the film's violent killings were created

Original Trailers and TV spots

Kinji Fukasaku trailer reel, a collection of original trailers for Fukasaku's classic yakuza films from the 70s

Image Gallery

DISC THREE - BATTLE ROYALE II: REQUIEM (REGION B BLU-RAY)

Bloody Graduation: Kenta Fukasaku on Battle Royale II, an exclusive brand new interview with the director and screenwriter of Battle Royale II

Behind the Scenes of Battle Royale II, on-location featurette during the film's shoot

Rehearsals footage of the auditions and pre-production rehearsals

War and Struggle, featurette of the cast discussing their thoughts on war

Alternate Piano Scene

The Recording of the Music Score, archive footage of Masamichi Amano and the Warsaw National Philharmonic Orchestra

Opening Gala with The Orchestra, featuring a public introduction by the director and main cast

Battle Royale II Premiere, a featurette on the film's first screening at the Marunouchi Toei Movie Theatre

Trailers and TV spots

Image gallery

DISC FOUR - BATTLE ROYALE II: REVENGE (REGION B BLU-RAY)

A Tribute to Kinji Fukasaku, featuring scenes of Kinji Fukasaku on the location of Battle Royale II

Kinji Fukasaku's 73rd Birthday: A Speech by Kenta Fukasaku, paying public tribute to his father

DISC FIVE - BATTLE ROYALE (SOUNDTRACK CD)

