Dolittle UK DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray release announced for June

Universal have announced the UK DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray release for 15th June. The film will be available via digital download on 1st June

The adventurous tale is brought to life with an all-star cast that includes the voice talents of Academy® Award winner Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, Selena Gomez , John Cena, and Tom Holland and more. The film is directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) and produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey.  

Features:

  • TALK TO THE ANIMALS – Dolittle is surrounded by a motley cast of characters. Take a peek at all the fun the cast had giving each of the animals their unique voice.
  • ROBERT DOWNEY JR. & HARRY: MENTOR AND MENTEE - Acting opposite a legendary actor like Robert Downey Jr. can be an intimidating experience, but Harry Collett handled it like a pro. See the unique bond the two actors formed on-set, and how Downey took the film’s young co-star under his wing.
  • BECOMING THE GOOD DOCTOR - See the process of how this team of talented artists brought this film to life, and how Robert Downey Jr. transformed into the iconic Dolittle.
  • ANTONIO BANDERAS: PIRATE KING - Antonio Banderas discusses what attracted him to the project, his experiences working with Robert Downey Jr., and what he brought to the role of King Rassouli.
  • THE WICKED DR. MÜDFLY - Who is the nefarious villain Dr. Blair Müdfly? Michael Sheen dives into his character's motivations for being Dolittle's foil.
  • A MOST UNUSUAL HOUSE - It takes a special home to accommodate humans and animals alike. Explore the unique rooms and modifications that allow Dolittle to house anyone or anything - big or small.
  • 4K Blu-ray
  • Blu-ray

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.


Dolittle (2020)
Dir: Stephen Gaghan | Cast: Antonio Banderas, Jim Broadbent, Michael Sheen, Robert Downey Jr. | Writers: Chris McKay (screenplay by), Dan Gregor (screenplay by), Doug Mand (screenplay by), Hugh Lofting (character created by), Stephen Gaghan (screenplay by), Thomas Shepherd (screen story by)

