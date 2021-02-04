Second Sight confirm a 4K restoration of Dog Soldiers in the works

Second Sight have taken to social media to reveal that they have been given access to the negative for Dog Soldiers with the intention of scanning ahead of a full 4K restoration of Neil Marshall's classic British horror.

The intention is for the label to release the film in 4K UHD later this year.

