District 9 heading to 4K Blu-ray in October

Neill Blomkamp's District 9 is heading to 4K Blu-ray for the first time on 19th October.

With stunning special effects and gritty realism, the film plunges us into a world where the aliens have landed... only to be exiled to a slum on the fringes of Johannesburg. Now, one lone human discovers the mysterious secret of the extraterrestrial weapon technology. Hunted and hounded through the bizarre back alleys of an alien shantytown, he will discover what it means to be the ultimate outsider on your own planet.

Features:

Comic-Con Extravaganza Featurette

Original Theatrical Trailers

Hours of Archival Special Features Including: Deleted Scenes Director’s Commentary The Alien Agenda: A Filmmaker’s Log – Three-Part Documentary Metamorphosis: The Transformation of Wikus Innovation: Acting and Improvisation Conception and Design: Creating the World of District 9 Alien Generation: Visual Effects Joburg from Above: Interactive Map of Satellite and Schematics of the World of District 9



