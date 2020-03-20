Disney confirm that physical releases of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2 are still set for release

Disney have let us know that both Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2 are both still on course for release as previously announced. The former is set to arrive on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on 20th April while Frozen 2 is still being released on 30th March.

We've updated our earlier story to reflect this information and have asked for clarification on the other Disney releases listed.

Frozen II (2019)
Dir: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee | Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Jonathan Groff, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown | Writers: Allison Schroeder (screenplay), Jennifer Lee (characters)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Dir: J.J. Abrams | Cast: Adam Driver, Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac | Writers: Chris Terrio, Chris Terrio (screenplay by), Chris Terrio (story by), Colin Trevorrow, Colin Trevorrow (story by), Derek Connolly, Derek Connolly (story by), George Lucas (based on characters created by), J.J. Abrams, J.J. Abrams (screenplay by), J.J. Abrams (story by)

