Disney confirm that physical releases of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2 are still set for release
Disney have let us know that both Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2 are both still on course for release as previously announced. The former is set to arrive on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on 20th April while Frozen 2 is still being released on 30th March.
We've updated our earlier story to reflect this information and have asked for clarification on the other Disney releases listed.
