Disney set to release Moana alongside the animated editions of Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Mulan on 4K Blu-ray this March

Disney are set to release three of their animations on 15th March for the first time on 4K UHD Blu-ray.

Moana

From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes Moana, an epic adventure about a spirited teen who sets sail on a daring mission to save her people. Along the way, Moana (Auli‘i Cravalho) meets the once mighty demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), and together they cross the ocean on a fun-filled, action-packed voyage. Bring home the movie full of heart, humour and oceans of bonus extras!

Features:

Theatrical Short Film

Maui Mini-Movie: Gone Fishing

Voice of the Islands

Things You Didn't Know About

Island Fashion

The Elements Of...

They Know The Way: Making The Music Of Moana

Deleted Song

Fishing For Easter Eggs

Deleted Scenes

“How Far I’ll Go” Performed By Alessia Cara

""How Far I'll Go"" Around The World

Audio Commentary

Beauty and the Beast

Now even more spectacular on 4K Ultra HD — join brave, independent Belle on the adventure of a lifetime as she sets out to rescue her father and finds herself in the enchanted castle of a mysterious beast.

This timeless tale overflowing with unforgettable characters and Academy Award – winning music (Best Song, Best Score, 1991) is presented with three ways to watch.

Features:

Backstage Disney: Composing a Classic: A Musical Conversation with Alan Menken, Don Hahn & Richard Kraf

Deleted Scene

Family Play

Music & More

Mulan

Disney's acclaimed classic Mulan transforms an ancient Chinese legend into an animated treasure, now in 4K Ultra HD. Relive the wonder an excitement when Mulan's adventures lead to a climactic battle in which her family's honour and the fate of an entire nation rests in her hands.

Features:

Audio Commentary

Deleted Scenes

Classic Backstage Disney

Artists' Journey: Storyboard To Film

Design

Production

Matchmaker Meets Mulan

Classic Music & More

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid, one of the most celebrated animated films of all time, is now available to experience in dazzling 4K Ultra HD™. Venture under the sea where Ariel, a free-spirited mermaid princess, longs to be part of the human world. After bravely striking a bargain with Ursula, a sneaky sea witch, Ariel embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. With Flounder and Sebastian at her side, Ariel will need all of her courage and determination to make things right in both her worlds.

Features:

Music Videos

Disneyanimation

Deleted Character – Harold The Merman

The Real Little Mermaid

Howard's Lecture

Treasure's Untold: The Making of The Little Mermaid

Deleted Scenes

Audio Commentary

Play Film with Lyrics

Plus Much More!

