Disney set to release Moana alongside the animated editions of Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Mulan on 4K Blu-ray this March
Disney are set to release three of their animations on 15th March for the first time on 4K UHD Blu-ray.
Moana
From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes Moana, an epic adventure about a spirited teen who sets sail on a daring mission to save her people. Along the way, Moana (Auli‘i Cravalho) meets the once mighty demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), and together they cross the ocean on a fun-filled, action-packed voyage. Bring home the movie full of heart, humour and oceans of bonus extras!
Features:
- Theatrical Short Film
- Maui Mini-Movie: Gone Fishing
- Voice of the Islands
- Things You Didn't Know About
- Island Fashion
- The Elements Of...
- They Know The Way: Making The Music Of Moana
- Deleted Song
- Fishing For Easter Eggs
- Deleted Scenes
- “How Far I’ll Go” Performed By Alessia Cara
- ""How Far I'll Go"" Around The World
- Audio Commentary
Beauty and the Beast
Now even more spectacular on 4K Ultra HD — join brave, independent Belle on the adventure of a lifetime as she sets out to rescue her father and finds herself in the enchanted castle of a mysterious beast.
This timeless tale overflowing with unforgettable characters and Academy Award – winning music (Best Song, Best Score, 1991) is presented with three ways to watch.
Features:
- Backstage Disney: Composing a Classic: A Musical Conversation with Alan Menken, Don Hahn & Richard Kraf
- Deleted Scene
- Family Play
- Music & More
Mulan
Disney's acclaimed classic Mulan transforms an ancient Chinese legend into an animated treasure, now in 4K Ultra HD. Relive the wonder an excitement when Mulan's adventures lead to a climactic battle in which her family's honour and the fate of an entire nation rests in her hands.
Features:
- Audio Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- Classic Backstage Disney
- Artists' Journey: Storyboard To Film
- Design
- Production
- Matchmaker Meets Mulan
- Classic Music & More
The Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid, one of the most celebrated animated films of all time, is now available to experience in dazzling 4K Ultra HD™. Venture under the sea where Ariel, a free-spirited mermaid princess, longs to be part of the human world. After bravely striking a bargain with Ursula, a sneaky sea witch, Ariel embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. With Flounder and Sebastian at her side, Ariel will need all of her courage and determination to make things right in both her worlds.
Features:
- Music Videos
- Disneyanimation
- Deleted Character – Harold The Merman
- The Real Little Mermaid
- Howard's Lecture
- Treasure's Untold: The Making of The Little Mermaid
- Deleted Scenes
- Audio Commentary
- Play Film with Lyrics
- Plus Much More!
