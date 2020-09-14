Disney and Warner Bros. announce UK dates for Onward and The Way Back

Both Onward and The Way Back (for some reason called Finding The Way Back in the UK) have finally been given UK release dates for Disney+ and digital download respectively.

Onward became available at short notice on Disney+ for $19.99 6 months ago with the film pulled from cinemas only a couple of weeks after release as the lockdown-effect saw all sites eventually close down.

The Way Back had a similar journey in the US, although it never made it into UK cinemas. After Warner Bros. moved the likes of The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Emma onto PVOD, the Ben Affleck-led drama followed suit in late March. While it was available to rent in the UK there was no ownership option until now.

Despite the long waits, Pixar fans will at least not have to pay a premium price to watch Onward as it will be available as part of their Disney+ subscription from October 2.

The Way Back will be available to own on digital download from September 28, followed by DVD and Blu-ray releases on October 12.

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.