Dawn of the Dead is set to get an impressive - yet pricey - 4K Blu-ray release this October
George Romero's zombie classic is set for a Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray release in a seven disc edition that features a remastered 4K edition of the film, three additional discs of extra features and three audio soundtrack CDs - suffice to say it will be the definitive collection... Dawn of the Dead: Limited Edition will be available from 26th October.
‘When there’s no more room in hell, the dead will walk the earth.’
With the U.S. in the grip of a zombie apocalypse, four desperate survivors find refuge in a shopping mall. But the flesh-eating hordes, still possessed by an instinctive desire to consume, are drawn to the same destination. What follows is a nail-biting fight for survival.
George A Romero’s Dawn of the Dead remains one of the greatest horror films ever made, often imitated but never equalled, and is now presented in a brand new restoration.
UHD DISC 1: THE THEATRICAL CUT
- New 4K scan and restoration of the Original Camera Negative by Second Sight at Final Frame New York and London supervised and approved by DoP Michael Gornick
- Presented in HDR10+
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 1.0 Mono - New restoration of the original OCN Optical / DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
- Commentary by George A Romero, Tom Savini, Christine Forrest
- NEW commentary by Travis Crawford
- New optional English subtitles for the hearing impaired
UHD DISC 2 – THE EXTENDED (‘CANNES’) CUT
- Produced using 4K scan of the Theatrical Cut Original Camera Negative and 4K scan of the Extended Cut Colour Reversal Internegative
- Presented in HDR10+
- DTS-HD Master Audio 1.0 Mono
- Commentary by Richard P Rubinstein
- New optional English subtitles for the hearing impaired
UHD DISC 3 – THE ARGENTO CUT
- 4K scan of the Interpositive by Michele De Angelis at Backlight Digital, Rome
- Audio: DT-HD Master Audio Mono 1.0 / Surround 5.1 / Stereo 2.0
- Commentary by Ken Foree, Scott Reiniger, Gaylen Ross, David Emge
- New optional English subtitles for the hearing impaired
BLU-RAY DISC 4: SPECIAL FEATURES
- NEW Zombies and Bikers
- With John Amplas, Roy Frumkes, Tom Savini, Christine Forrest, Tom Dubensky, Tony Buba, Taso Stavrakis and a whole host of zombies and bikers! (59 mins)
- NEW Memories of Monroeville
- A tour of the mall with Michael Gornick, Tom Savini, Tom Dubensky and Taso Stavrakis (34 mins)
- NEW Raising the Dead: The Production Logistics
- With Michael Gornick, Christine Forrest, John Amplas, Tom Dubensky (23 mins)
- NEW The FX of Dawn with Tom Savini (13 mins)
- NEW Dummies! Dummies! – An interview with Richard France (12 mins)
- NEW The Lost Romero Dawn Interview: previously unreleased archive interview (20 mins)
- Super 8 Mall Footage by zombie extra Ralph Langer with option of archive commentary by Robert Langer and new commentary by Ralph Langer (13 mins)
- Document of the Dead: The Original Cut with optional commentary by Roy Frumkes (66 mins)
- Document of the Dead: The Definitive Cut (100 mins)
- The Dead Will Walk 2014 Documentary (80 mins)
- Trailers, TV and Radio Spots (TBC)
LIMITED EDTION CONTENTS
AUDIO CD DISC 1
- The Goblin Soundtrack – 17 tracks including Alternate and Bonus Tracks
AUDIO CD DISC 2
- The Complete De Wolfe library Cues Part 1
AUDIO CD DISC 3
- The Complete De Wolfe Library Cues Part 2
Additional features:
- Rigid box with lid featuring the original iconic artwork
- 2 inner digipaks
- 150 page hardback book featuring 16 new essays, archive article, archive George A Romero interview and rare Behind-The-Scenes stills
- Dawn of the Dead: The novelisation book by George A Romero and Susanna Sparrow with exclusive artwork
Dawn of the Dead (1978)
Dir: George A. Romero | Cast: David Emge, Gaylen Ross, Ken Foree, Scott H. Reiniger | Writer: George A. Romero