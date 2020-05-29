Dawn of the Dead is set to get an impressive - yet pricey - 4K Blu-ray release this October

George Romero's zombie classic is set for a Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray release in a seven disc edition that features a remastered 4K edition of the film, three additional discs of extra features and three audio soundtrack CDs - suffice to say it will be the definitive collection... Dawn of the Dead: Limited Edition will be available from 26th October.

‘When there’s no more room in hell, the dead will walk the earth.’

With the U.S. in the grip of a zombie apocalypse, four desperate survivors find refuge in a shopping mall. But the flesh-eating hordes, still possessed by an instinctive desire to consume, are drawn to the same destination. What follows is a nail-biting fight for survival.

George A Romero’s Dawn of the Dead remains one of the greatest horror films ever made, often imitated but never equalled, and is now presented in a brand new restoration.

UHD DISC 1: THE THEATRICAL CUT

New 4K scan and restoration of the Original Camera Negative by Second Sight at Final Frame New York and London supervised and approved by DoP Michael Gornick

Presented in HDR10+

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 1.0 Mono - New restoration of the original OCN Optical / DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Commentary by George A Romero, Tom Savini, Christine Forrest

NEW commentary by Travis Crawford

New optional English subtitles for the hearing impaired

UHD DISC 2 – THE EXTENDED (‘CANNES’) CUT

Produced using 4K scan of the Theatrical Cut Original Camera Negative and 4K scan of the Extended Cut Colour Reversal Internegative

Presented in HDR10+

DTS-HD Master Audio 1.0 Mono

Commentary by Richard P Rubinstein

New optional English subtitles for the hearing impaired

UHD DISC 3 – THE ARGENTO CUT

4K scan of the Interpositive by Michele De Angelis at Backlight Digital, Rome

Audio: DT-HD Master Audio Mono 1.0 / Surround 5.1 / Stereo 2.0

Commentary by Ken Foree, Scott Reiniger, Gaylen Ross, David Emge

New optional English subtitles for the hearing impaired

BLU-RAY DISC 4: SPECIAL FEATURES

NEW Zombies and Bikers

With John Amplas, Roy Frumkes, Tom Savini, Christine Forrest, Tom Dubensky, Tony Buba, Taso Stavrakis and a whole host of zombies and bikers! (59 mins)

NEW Memories of Monroeville

A tour of the mall with Michael Gornick, Tom Savini, Tom Dubensky and Taso Stavrakis (34 mins)

NEW Raising the Dead: The Production Logistics

With Michael Gornick, Christine Forrest, John Amplas, Tom Dubensky (23 mins)

NEW The FX of Dawn with Tom Savini (13 mins)

NEW Dummies! Dummies! – An interview with Richard France (12 mins)

NEW The Lost Romero Dawn Interview: previously unreleased archive interview (20 mins)

Super 8 Mall Footage by zombie extra Ralph Langer with option of archive commentary by Robert Langer and new commentary by Ralph Langer (13 mins)

Document of the Dead: The Original Cut with optional commentary by Roy Frumkes (66 mins)

Document of the Dead: The Definitive Cut (100 mins)

The Dead Will Walk 2014 Documentary (80 mins)

Trailers, TV and Radio Spots (TBC)

LIMITED EDTION CONTENTS

AUDIO CD DISC 1

The Goblin Soundtrack – 17 tracks including Alternate and Bonus Tracks

AUDIO CD DISC 2

The Complete De Wolfe library Cues Part 1

AUDIO CD DISC 3

The Complete De Wolfe Library Cues Part 2

Additional features:

Rigid box with lid featuring the original iconic artwork

2 inner digipaks

150 page hardback book featuring 16 new essays, archive article, archive George A Romero interview and rare Behind-The-Scenes stills

Dawn of the Dead: The novelisation book by George A Romero and Susanna Sparrow with exclusive artwork

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.