David Cronenberg’s erotic thriller Crash gets a 4K upgrade in December

Technology and sexuality meet in a head-on collision in Crash – director David Cronenberg’s controversial adaptation of writer J.G. Ballard’s hugely transgressive 1973 novel, starring James Spader and Holly Hunter. The 4K UHD release will be ready to buy from December 14, with Blu-ray and digital download options available from November 30.

Spader stars as James Ballard, an advertising executive whose deviant sexual desires are awakened by a near fatal automobile accident with Dr Helen Remington (Hunter). Soon the pair, alongside Ballard’s wife Catherine (Deborah Kara Unger), are drawn into an underground world of car crash fetishism presided over by renegade scientist Vaughan (Elias Koteas). Danger, sex and death become entwined as eroticism and technology join together in a disturbing, deadly union.

Awarded the Special Jury Prize at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival for, Crash remains a subversive piece of cinema – Cronenberg himself describes it as “a dangerous film” – now newly refurbished in a 4K restoration.

4K UHD and Blu-ray features:

4K restoration of the uncut NC-17 version, supervised by director of photography Peter Suschitzky and approved by director David Cronenberg

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in High Dynamic Range

5.1 and 2.0 Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary with film scholar Adrian Martin

Cronenberg Challenge – new interview with director of photography Peter Suschitzky

Mechanical Animals – new interview with executive producer Jeremy Thomas

The Shore Thing – new interview with composer Howard Shore

License to Drive – new interview with casting director Deirdre Bowen

2019 Q&A with Cronenberg and actor Viggo Mortensen at TIFF

1996 Q&A with Cronenberg and source novel writer J.G. Ballard at the National Film Theatre in London

Behind-the-scenes footage and contemporary press interviews

Architect of Pain: The Cronenberg Project—brand new video essay by Caelum Vatnsdal on Cronenberg’s use of architecture and location

Crash! (1971, 18 mins)—short film originally broadcast as part of the BBC’s Review series, starring J.G. Ballard and loosely adapted from his 1970 novel The Atrocity Exhibition

Two short films inspired by Ballard and the novel Crash: Nightmare Angel (Zoe Beloff, 1986, 33 mins) and Always (crashing) (Simon Barker and Jason Wood, 2016, 14 mins)

Two Cronenberg short films: The Nest (2013, 10 mins) and At the Suicide of the Last Jew in the World in the Last Cinema in the World (2007, 4 mins)

Original Trailers

Fully illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Vanessa Morgan, Araceli Molina, Jason Wood and Zoe Beloff, and a reprinted excerpt from Cronenberg on Cronenberg

Fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork

Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx

