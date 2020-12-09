Cult '80s techno-horror Pulse to get first-time Blu-ray release by Eureka

Eureka Entertainment will release Pulse, the 1988 techno-horror and VHS favourite from director Paul Golding, on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK as part of the Eureka Classics range from February 22, 2021. The first print run of 2,000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase and Collector's Booklet.

In today's world of modern conveniences, everything we rely on is run by electricity. But what happens if the power we take for granted turns against us? Old man Holger knows. He claims electricity is a living presence, whose voice can only be silenced by getting rid of anything that can hear it. Bill Rockland (Cliff De Young) however, refuses to believe him. It must have been an accident when an electric spark ruptured the gas pipe that nearly killed Bill's son (Joey Lawrence). And it's surely a coincidence when his wife (Roxanne Hart) is severely scalded by their electric water heater. But when his own power tools attack him and an electrical fire turns their home into a blazing inferno, Bill realises Holger may have been right after all, and perhaps the time has come to finally pull the plug!

SPECIAL BLU-RAY EDITION CONTAINS

Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase (First Print Run of 2000 Copies Only)

(First Print Run of 2000 Copies Only) 1080p presentation on Blu-ray

LPCM 2.0 audio

Optional English SDH

Brand new audio commentary by author and film historian Amanda Reyes

Tuning in to Tech Horror – video essay by writer and film historian Lee Gambin

PLUS: A Limited-Edition Collector's Booklet featuring a new essay by film scholar and author Craig Ian Mann (First Print Run of 2000 Copies Only)

