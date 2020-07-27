Criterion to add The Times of Harvey Milk, Eraserhead and Topsy-Turvy to their UK Blu-ray slate this October

Criterion have announced their UK Blu-ray release plans for October 2020...

The Times of Harvey Milk

5th October 2020

A true twentieth-century trailblazer, HARVEY MILK was an outspoken human rights activist and the first openly gay U.S. politician elected to public office; even after his assassination, in 1978, he continues to inspire disenfranchised people around the world. The Oscar-winning The Times of Harvey Milk, directed by ROBERT EPSTEIN (The Celluloid Closet, Paragraph 175) and produced by RICHARD SCHMIECHEN, was, like its subject, groundbreaking. One of the first feature documentaries to address gay life in America, it’s a work of advocacy itself, bringing Milk’s message of hope and equality to a wider audience. This exhilarating trove of archival footage and heartfelt interviews is as much a vivid portrait of a time and place (San Francisco’s historic Castro District in the seventies) as a testament to the legacy of a political visionary.

Features:

Director-approved digital transfer, from the meticulous UCLA Film and Television Archive restoration, with DTS-HD Master Audio

Audio commentary featuring director Robert Epstein, co-editor Deborah Hoffmann, and photographer Daniel Nicoletta

New interview with documentary filmmaker and UC Berkeley professor Jon Else

New program about The Times of Harvey Milk and Gus Van Sant’s Milk, featuring Epstein, Van Sant, actor James Franco, and Milk friends Cleve Jones, Anne Kronenberg, and Nicoletta

Postscript containing interview clips not used in the film

Rare collection of audio and video recordings of Harvey Milk

Interview excerpts from Epstein’s research tapes

Footage from the film’s Castro Theatre premiere and the 1984 Academy Awards ceremony

Panel discussion on Supervisor Dan White’s controversial trial

Excerpts from the twenty-fifth anniversary commemoration of Milk’s and Mayor George Moscone’s assassinations

Original theatrical trailer

PLUS: A booklet featuring an essay by film critic B. Ruby Rich, a tribute by Milk’s nephew Stuart Milk, and a piece on the film’s restoration by the UCLA Film and Television Archive’s Ross Lipman

Eraserhead

19th October

David Lynch’s 1977 debut feature, Eraserhead, is both a lasting cult sensation and a work of extraordinary craft and beauty. With its mesmerizing black-and-white photography by Frederick Elmes, evocative sound design, and unforgettably enigmatic performance by Jack Nance, this visionary nocturnal odyssey remains one of American cinema’s darkest dreams.

Features:

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed stereo soundtrack

“Eraserhead” Stories, a 2001 documentary by David Lynch on the making of the film

New high-definition restorations of six short films by Lynch: Six Figures Getting Sick (1966), The Alphabet (1968), The Grandmother (1970), The Amputee, Part 1 and Part 2 (1974), and Premonitions Following an Evil Deed (1996), all with vide o introductions by Lynch

New and archival interviews with cast and crew

Trailer

Topsy-Turvy

19th October

The world of Gilbert and Sullivan comes to vivid life in this extraordinary dramatization of the staging of their legendary 1885 comic opera The Mikado from Mike Leigh (Naked, Secrets and Lies). Jim Broadbent (Moulin Rouge, Iris) and Allan Corduner (Yentl, Vera Drake) brilliantly inhabit the roles of the world-famous Victorian librettist and composer, respectively, who, along with their troupe of temperamental actors, must battle personal and professional demons while mounting this major production. A lushly produced epic about the harsh realities of creative expression, featuring bravura performances and Oscar-winning costume design and makeup, Topsy-Turvy is an unexpected period delight from one of contemporary cinema’s great artists.

Features:

Director-approved digital transfer, supervised by cinematographer Dick Pope, with DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray edition

Audio commentary featuring director Mike Leigh

New video conversation between Leigh and the film’s musical director, Gary Yershon

A Sense of History, Leigh’s 1992 short film written by and starring actor Jim Broadbent

Deleted scenes

Featurette from 1999 including interviews with Leigh, stars Broadbent and Allan Corduner, and other cast members

Theatrical trailer and TV spots

PLUS: A booklet featuring an essay by film critic Amy Taubin

