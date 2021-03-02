Criterion in May brings us Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Goddard's Masculin féminin

Criterion have announced their UK Blu-ray release lineup...

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

17th May 2021

The wild world of adolescence has rarely been captured with as sharp an observational eye as in this refreshingly smart, frank spin on the teen comedy by director AMY HECKERLING (Clueless) and screenwriter CAMERON CROWE (Almost Famous)— for each of whom it kicked off a hugely successful film career. Based on Crowe’s experiences going undercover as a student at a Southern California high school, Fast Times at Ridgemont High blends hormone-fueled hilarity with an almost sociological examination of the 1980s teenage experience: the shopping-mall hangouts, fast-food jobs, buzzkill teachers, awkward dates, and first experiences of love and sex. This pop-culture touchstone launched to stardom practically an entire cast of unknowns—including JENNIFER JASON LEIGH, PHOEBE CATES, JUDGE REINHOLD, FOREST WHITAKER, ANTHONY EDWARDS, ERIC STOLTZ, and SEAN PENN as stoner icon Jeff Spicoli—and broke new ground in its raw yet sensitive depiction of the realities of coming of age.

Features:

New, restored 4K digital transfer, supervised by director Amy Heckerling, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

Audio commentary from 1999 featuring Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe

Television version of the film from the eighties, featuring deleted and alternate scenes

New conversation with Heckerling and Crowe, moderated by filmmaker Olivia Wilde

Reliving Our “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” a 1999 documentary featuring interviews with cast and crew

Audio discussion from 1982 with Heckerling at the American Film Institute

More!

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by film critic Dana Stevens and a new introduction by Crow

Masculin féminin

17th May 2021

With Masculin féminin, the ruthless stylist and iconoclast JEAN-LUC GODARD (Breathless) introduces the world to “the children of Marx and Coca-Cola,” through a gang of restless youths engaged in hopeless love affairs with music, revolution, and one another. French New Wave icon JEAN-PIERRE LÉAUD (The 400 Blows) stars as Paul, an idealistic would-be intellectual struggling to forge a relationship with the adorable pop star Madeleine (real-life yé-yé girl CHANTAL GOYA). Through their tempestuous affair, Godard fashions a candid and wildly funny free-form examination of youth culture in pulsating 1960s Paris, mixing satire and tragedy as only Godard can.

Features:

New 4K digital restoration, approved by cinematographer Willy Kurant, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

Interview from 1966 with actor Chantal Goya

Interviews from 2004 and 2005 with Goya, Kurant, and Jean-Luc Godard collaborator Jean-Pierre Gorin

Discussion of the film from 2004 between film critics Freddy Buache and Dominique Païni

Footage from Swedish television of Godard directing the “film within the film” scene

Trailers

PLUS: An essay by film critic Adrian Martin and a reprint of a report from the set by French journalist Philippe Labro

