New titles from Satyajit Ray, Wes Anderson and Mike Leigh join the Criterion lineup in April

Criterion have confirmed their April 2021 UK releases...

Charulata

5th April 2021

This film about a woman’s artistic and romantic yearning by Satyajit Ray (The Music Room) is set in late nineteenth-century, pre-independence India. It takes place in the gracious home of a liberal-minded, workaholic newspaper editor and his lonely, stifled wife, Charulata (The Big City’s Madhabi Mukerjee), whose exquisitely composed features mask a burning creativity. When her husband’s poet cousin comes to stay with them, Charulata finds herself both inspired by him to pursue her own writing and dangerously drawn to him physically. Based on a novella by the great Rabindranath Tagore, Charulata is a work of subtle textures,

a delicate tale of a marriage in jeopardy and a woman taking the first steps toward establishing her own voice.

Features:

New 2K digital film restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

New interview program with actors Madhabi Mukherjee and SoumitraChatterjee

Adapting Tagore, a new interview program featuring Indian film scholar Moinak Biswas and Bengali literature historian Supriya Chaudhuri

Archival audio interview with director Satyajit Ray by film historian Gideon Bachmann

New English subtitle translation

PLUS: A booklet featuring an essay by critic Philip Kemp and a 1980s interview with Ray by his biographer Andrew Robinson

Secrets & Lies

26th April 2021

Writer-director Mike Leigh (Naked) reached new levels of expressive power and intricacy in his ongoing contemplation of unembellished humanity with this resonant exploration of the deceptions, small and large, that shape our relationships to those we love. When Hortense (RoboCop’s Marianne Jean-Baptiste), a Black optometrist who was adopted as a child, begins the search for her birth mother, she doesn’t expect that it will lead her to Cynthia (Pride & Prejudice’s Brenda Blethyn, winner of the Cannes Film Festival’s best actress award), a desperately lonely white factory worker whose tentative embrace of her long-lost daughter sends shock waves through the rest of her already fragile family. Born from a painstaking process of rehearsal and improvisation with a powerhouse ensemble cast, Secrets & Lies is a Palme d’Or–winning tour de force of sustained tension and catharsis that lays bare the emotional fault lines running beneath the surface of everyday lives.

Features:

New 2K digital restoration, supervised by director Mike Leigh and director of photography Dick Pope, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

New conversation with Leigh and composer Gary Yershon

New interview with actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Audio interview with Leigh from 1996 conducted by film critic Michel Ciment

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

The Darjeeling Limited

26th April 2021

In The Darjeeling Limited, from director Wes Anderson (Rushmore, Fantastic Mr. Fox), three estranged American brothers reunite for a meticulously planned, soul-searching train voyage across India, one year after the death of their father. For reasons involving over-the-counter painkillers, Indian cough syrup, and pepper spray, the brothers eventually find themselves stranded alone in the middle of the desert—where a new, unplanned chapter of their journey begins. Featuring a sensational cast, including Owen Wilson (Armageddon, Wedding Crashers), Adrien Brody (The Thin Red Line, The Pianist), Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore, HBO’s Bored to Death), and Anjelica Huston (Prizzi’s Honor, The Grifters), The Darjeeling Limited is a visually dazzling and hilarious film that takes Anderson’s work to richer, deeper places than ever before.

Features:

New high-definition digital transfer, supervised and approved by director Wes Anderson, with DTS-HD Master Audio

Anderson’s short film Hotel Chevalier (part one of The Darjeeling Limited), starring Natalie Portman, with commentary by Anderson

Audio commentary featuring Anderson and co-writers Jason Schwartzman and Roman Coppola

Behind-the-scenes documentary by Barry Braverman

Anderson and filmmaker James Ivory discussing the film’s music

Anderson’s American Express commercial

On-set footage shot by Coppola and actor Waris Ahluwalia

Audition footage, deleted and alternate scenes, and stills galleries

Original theatrical trailer

PLUS: A booklet featuring an essay by critic Richard Brody and original illustrations by Eric Anderson

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.