Coralie Fargeat's cult horror hit Revenge gets a Limited Edition Blu-ray release
Second Sight Films is giving Coralie Fargeat's cult horror-hit Revenge the Limited Edition Blu-ray box set treatment, arriving for purchase from May 11.
The release features stacks of brand new special features, including a new interview with debut feature writer-director Coralie Fargeat and star Matilda Lutz. Also included are new interviews with the film’s cinematographer and the composer, a new commentary and much more. it also features new artwork designed by Adam Stothard, a poster and a soft cover book with writing by Mary Beth McAndrews and Elena Lazic.
Entitled CEO Richard’s (Kevin Janssens) romantic getaway with his young mistress Jen (Lutz) is interrupted when his sleazy associates Stan (Vincent Colombe) and Dimitri (Guillaume Bouchède) arrive early for the businessmen’s annual hunting trip. Their leering advances turn ugly, culminating in a brutal attack where Jen is left for dead in the desert. Like a phoenix from the ashes, Jen rises, and now she’s out for revenge.
Special Features
- Out for Blood: a new interview with director Coralie Fargeat and actor Matilda Lutz
- The Coward: a new interview with actor Guillaume Bouchède
- Fairy Tale Violence: a new interview with cinematographer Robrecht Heyvaert
- New interview with composer Robin Coudert (Rob)
- New audio commentary by Kat Ellinger, author and editor of Diabolique
Limited Edition Features
- Rigid slipcase featuring new artwork by Adam Stothard
- Poster with new artwork
- Soft cover book with new writing by Mary Beth McAndrews and Elena Lazic
Revenge (2017)
Dir: Coralie Fargeat | Cast: Guillaume Bouchède, Kevin Janssens, Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Vincent Colombe | Writer: Coralie Fargeat (screenplay by)