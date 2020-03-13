Coralie Fargeat's cult horror hit Revenge gets a Limited Edition Blu-ray release

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published
Coralie Fargeat's cult horror hit Revenge gets a Limited Edition Blu-ray release

Second Sight Films is giving Coralie Fargeat's cult horror-hit Revenge the Limited Edition Blu-ray box set treatment, arriving for purchase from May 11.

The release features stacks of brand new special features, including a new interview with debut feature writer-director Coralie Fargeat and star Matilda Lutz. Also included are new interviews with the film’s cinematographer and the composer, a new commentary and much more. it also features new artwork designed by Adam Stothard, a poster and a soft cover book with writing by Mary Beth McAndrews and Elena Lazic.

Entitled CEO Richard’s (Kevin Janssens) romantic getaway with his young mistress Jen (Lutz) is interrupted when his sleazy associates Stan (Vincent Colombe) and Dimitri (Guillaume Bouchède) arrive early for the businessmen’s annual hunting trip. Their leering advances turn ugly, culminating in a brutal attack where Jen is left for dead in the desert. Like a phoenix from the ashes, Jen rises, and now she’s out for revenge.

Special Features

  • Out for Blood: a new interview with director Coralie Fargeat and actor Matilda Lutz
  • The Coward: a new interview with actor Guillaume Bouchède
  • Fairy Tale Violence: a new interview with cinematographer Robrecht Heyvaert
  • New interview with composer Robin Coudert (Rob)
  • New audio commentary by Kat Ellinger, author and editor of Diabolique

Limited Edition Features

  • Rigid slipcase featuring new artwork by Adam Stothard
  • Poster with new artwork
  • Soft cover book with new writing by Mary Beth McAndrews and Elena Lazic

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.


Revenge (2017)
Dir: Coralie Fargeat | Cast: Guillaume Bouchède, Kevin Janssens, Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Vincent Colombe | Writer: Coralie Fargeat (screenplay by)

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Action, Blu Ray, Coralie Fargeat, English, French, Guillaume Bouchède, Horror, Kevin Janssens, Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, news, Revenge, Revenge (2017), Thriller, Vincent Colombe
Category home_releases_news

Latest Articles