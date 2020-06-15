Columbia Classics 17 disc 4K Blu-ray collection now confirmed for release on 3rd August. We have a full breakdown of what it includes

Sony have made their upcoming Columbia Classics Volume 1 4K Blu-ray collection available to pre-order. The boxset features 6 films on 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray along with additional bonus discs of extra features. The boxset has now been confirmed for release on 3rd August 2020.

The films featured are:

Mr Smith Goes To Washington

Jean Arthur, James Stewart and Claude Rains star in Frank Capra’s MR. SMITH GOES TO WASHINGTON. This award-winning classic is about an idealistic, small-town American senator who heads to Washington, DC, and suddenly finds himself single-handedly battling ruthless politicians who are out to destroy him. Receiving a total of eleven 1939 Oscar® nominations (including Best Picture and Best Director), and winning one (Best Writing, Original Story), MR. SMITH GOES TO WASHINGTON is considered one of Capra’s, Stewart’s and Columbia’s finest films.

Features:

Audio Commentary with Frank Capra Jr.

Frank Capra Jr. Remembers... Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

Conversations with Frank Capra Jr.: The Golden Years

Conversations with Frank Capra Jr.: A Family History

Frank Capra: Collaboration

The Frank Capra I Knew

Frank Capra’s American Dream Feature-Length Documentary

Domestic & International Theatrical Trailers

Lawrence of Arabia

Winner of 7 Academy Awards® including Best Picture of 1962, LAWRENCE OF ARABIA stands as one of the most timeless and essential motion picture masterpieces. The greatest achievement of its legendary, Oscar®-winning director, David Lean (1962, Lawrence of Arabia; 1957 The Bridge on the River Kwai), the film stars Peter O’Toole — in his career-making performance — as T.E. Lawrence, the audacious World War I British army officer who heroically united rival Arab desert tribes and led them to war against the mighty Turkish Empire.



Nominated for 10 Academy Awards in 1962, LAWRENCE OF ARABIA won seven, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography [Color], Best Art Direction-Set Decoration [Color], Best Film Editing, Best Music [Score] and Best Sound.

Features:

4K Ultra HD Includes: Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, fully restored from the original camera negative



Feature split across two 4K Ultra HD discs for optimal bitrate Dolby Atmos English audio 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Special Feature:

Unused International Prologue

Feature Blu-ray Includes: Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Special Feature:

Secrets of Arabia: Feature-Length Picture-in-Graphics Track

Special Feature Blu-ray Includes: Peter O’Toole Revisits Lawrence of Arabia Making of Lawrence of Arabia Documentary Deleted Balcony Scene with Introduction by Anne V. Coates The Lure of the Desert: Martin Scorsese on Lawrence of Arabia A Conversation with Steven Spielberg Wind, Sand and Star: The Making of a Classic (1963 & 1970 Versions) Maan, Jordan: The Camels Are Cast In Search of Lawrence Romance of Arabia King Hussein Visits Lawrence of Arabia Set In Love with the Desert Documentary at 50: A Classic Restored Archival Interviews



Steven Spielberg on Lawrence of Arabia

William Friedkin on Lawrence of Arabia

Sydney Pollack on Lawrence of Arabia New York Premiere Footage Advertising Campaigns Vintage Trailers & TV Spots



Doctor Strangelove

Nominated for four Academy Awards® including Best Picture (1964), Stanley Kubrick’s black comedy about a group of paranoia-inspired, war-happy generals who manage to initiate an “accidental” nuclear apocalypse, is horribly frightening, delightfully funny and surprisingly relevant to this day. This is the saga of two psychotic generals: Joint Chief of Staff “Buck” Turgidson (George C. Scott) and Air Force Strategic Commander Jack Ripper (Sterling Hayden), who orders a bomber squadron to attack the USSR, triggering a Soviet secret weapon, the “Doomsday Machine”, a diabolical retaliatory missile system. Peter Sellers portrays a trio of men who attempt to avert this catastrophe: British Captain Lionel Mandrake, the only person with access to paranoid Gen. Ripper; U.S. President Muffley, whose best attempt at diverting this disaster depends on convincing a boozed-up Soviet Premier it’s all a silly mistake; and the President’s advisor, Dr. Strangelove, a demented ex-Nazi scientist. Can any one of them possibly save the world?

Features:

“Stanley Kubrick Considers the Bomb” Featurette

Mick Broderick Interview

Joe Dunton and Kelvin Pike Interview

Richard Daniels Interview

David George Interview

Rodney Hill Interview

Archival Stanley Kubrick Audio Interview

The Today Show Clips featuring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott

Exhibitor Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

The Cold War Feature-Length Picture-in-Picture Track

Inside Dr. Strangelove

No Fighting in the War Room

An Interview with Robert McNamara

Best Sellers

The Art of Stanley Kubrick

Split-Screen Interviews with Peter Sellers and George C. Scott

Gandhi

Sir Ben Kingsley stars as Mohandas Gandhi in Lord Richard Attenborough’s riveting biography of the man who rose from simple lawyer to worldwide symbol of peace and understanding. A critical masterpiece, GANDHI is an intriguing story about activism, politics, religious tolerance and freedom. But at the center of it all is an extraordinary man who fought for a nonviolent, peaceful existence, and set an entire nation free. Winner of 8 Academy Awards® including Best Picture, Best Director (Richard Attenborough) and Best Actor (Sir Ben Kingsley), GANDHI’s highly acclaimed cast also includes Candice Bergen, Edward Fox, Sir John Gielgud, Roshan Seth and Martin Sheen.

Features:

Introduction & Commentary with Director Richard Attenborough

Gandhi’s Legacy: Feature-Length Picture-in-Graphics Track

Sir Ben Kingsley Talks about Gandhi

Vintage Newsreel Footage

In Search of Gandhi

Reflections on Ben

Madeleine Slade: An Englishwoman Abroad

The Funeral

Looking Back

Shooting an Epic in India

Designing Gandhi

From the Director’s Chair

The Words of Mahatma Gandhi

The Making of Gandhi Photo Montage

A League of Their Own

It’s a home run with this hilarious and beloved comedy, starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna. With baseball lineups and locker rooms left empty during World War II, the newly-founded All-American Girls Baseball League brought talented women to the big leagues—and brought fans to the stands. The indomitable Dottie Hinson (Davis) finds herself leading a rag tag group of players who end up winning over the heart of their has-been coach, Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks). Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell and Jon Lovitz round out the all-star roster. Based on the true story of the pioneering women who blazed the trail for generations of athletes. Directed by Penny Marshall.

Features:

Domestic Theatrical Trailer

5 International Teasers & Trailers

3 episodes from the 1993 TV series, “A League of Their Own”

Feature Commentary with Director Penny Marshall and Actresses Lori Petty, Tracy Reiner, and Megan Cavanagh

Nine Memorable Innings Documentary

Deleted Scenes

The Enduring Legacy of A League of Their Own

“This Used to Be My Playground” Music Video by Madonna

Jerry Maguire

Tom Cruise stars as JERRY MAGUIRE, a sports agent who’s enduring a crisis of conscience. After he suddenly and unceremoniously loses his job and his girlfriend (Kelly Preston), both his personal and professional careers hit an all-time low. But when a single mother (Renée Zellweger) enters his life and his heart, he finds himself negotiating the biggest deal of his life…for the heart and the hand of the woman that he loves. Cuba Gooding, Jr. (in an Academy Award®- winning performance, 1996, Best Supporting Actor), Jay Mohr, Regina King, Jonathan Lipnicki and Bonnie Hunt co-star in this beloved blockbuster hit from writer/director Cameron Crowe. Nominated for five Academy Awards® including Best Picture and Best Actor - Tom Cruise.

Features:

“The Fast Times and Long Career of Cameron Crowe” episode of the “Here’s The Thing” podcast, hosted by Alec Baldwin and produced by WNYC Studios

Feature length Picture-in-Picture Commentary with Cameron Crowe, Tom Cruise, Renée Zellweger & Cuba Gooding, Jr.

Jerry Maguire: We Meet Again 3-Part Documentary

Nearly 1 Hour of Deleted & Extended Scenes

Behind the Scenes at the Video Commentary

The Making of Jerry Maguire

Photo Gallery

“My First Commercial” by Rod Tidwell

Drew Rosenhaus: “How to Be a Sports Agent”

Original Deleted & Alternate Scenes

Rehearsal Footage

“Secret Garden” Music Video by Bruce Springsteen

Theatrical Trailer

Additional Bonus Disc

Features:

Excerpts from the 1975 TV special celebrating the 50 th anniversary of Columbia Pictures

anniversary of Columbia Pictures “Mr. Attenborough and Mr. Gandhi” Vintage Behind the Scenes Documentary

