Columbia Classics 17 disc 4K Blu-ray collection up for pre-order

Sony have made their upcoming Columbia Classics Volume 1 4K Blu-ray collection available to pre-order. The boxset features 6 films on 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray along with additional bonus discs of extra features. We believe the collection will be available from 3rd August but we've not had official confirmation as yet.

The films featured are:

  • Mr Smith Goes To Washington
  • Lawrence of Arabia
  • Doctor Strangelove or How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb
  • Gandhi
  • A League of Their Own
  • Jerry Maguire

Gandhi (1982)
Dir: Richard Attenborough | Cast: ben kingsley, candice bergen, Rohini Hattangadi, Roshan Seth | Writer: John Briley

Dr. Strangelove (1964)
Dir: Stanley Kubrick | Cast: George C. Scott, Keenan Wynn, Peter Sellers, Sterling Hayden | Writers: Peter George (based on the book: "Red Alert" by), Peter George (screenplay), Stanley Kubrick (screenplay), Terry Southern (screenplay)

Jerry Maguire (1996)
Dir: Cameron Crowe | Cast: Cuba Gooding Jr., Kelly Preston, Renée Zellweger, Tom Cruise | Writer: Cameron Crowe

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)
Dir: Frank Capra | Cast: Claude Rains, Edward Arnold, James Stewart, Jean Arthur | Writers: Lewis R. Foster (story), Sidney Buchman (screen play)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
Dir: David Lean | Cast: Alec Guinness, Anthony Quinn, Jack Hawkins, Peter O'Toole | Writers: Michael Wilson (screenplay), Robert Bolt (screenplay), T.E. Lawrence (writings)

A League of Their Own (1992)
Dir: Penny Marshall | Cast: Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna, Tom Hanks | Writers: Babaloo Mandel (screenplay), Kelly Candaele (story), Kim Wilson (story), Lowell Ganz (screenplay)

