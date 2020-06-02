Columbia Classics 17 disc 4K Blu-ray collection up for pre-order

Sony have made their upcoming Columbia Classics Volume 1 4K Blu-ray collection available to pre-order. The boxset features 6 films on 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray along with additional bonus discs of extra features. We believe the collection will be available from 3rd August but we've not had official confirmation as yet. The films featured are: Mr Smith Goes To Washington

Lawrence of Arabia

Doctor Strangelove or How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb

Gandhi

A League of Their Own

Jerry Maguire For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.

