Color Out Of Space coming to Digital, DVD and Blu-ray in April

The H.P. Lovecraft adaptation, Color Out Of Space, is heading to DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Download on 6th April. There'll also be an HMV exclusive special edition that includes the film alongside a book and poster.

Nicolas Cage (Mandy, Mom and Dad), Joely Richardson (The Turning, Red Sparrow), Madeleine Arthur (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before), Brenden Meyer (The OA) and Julian Hilliard (The Haunting Of Hill House) are the Gardner family whose lives are pitched into a technicolour, hallucinogenic nightmare after a meteorite lands in their front yard.

The seemingly mild-mannered Nathan Gardner (Cage), his wife Theresa (Richardson) and their three children have recently moved out of the city to start a new life on a farm, living off the grid and raising alpacas in rural tranquility. That tranquillity is shattered when the meteor hits, unleashing an extra-terrestrial pathogen which begins to wreak havoc. Mutant forms of technicolour flora start sprouting, while local animals begin to display bizarre deformities. Soon, the Gardners realize that their minds and bodies are also susceptible to the infection, and they must escape the contagious cloud that has consumed their farm. With the help of a hydrologist who has been monitoring the local environment (Elliot Knight – British star of American Gothic and Once Upon A Time) and eccentric neighbour (Tommy Chong from ‘Cheech and Chong’ fame), the family attempts to battle the nebulous entity that they can barely begin to understand.

