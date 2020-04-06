Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell soon to arrive on digital and DVD

Directed by legendary filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Richard Jewell is based on the true story of the 1966 Atlanta Games bombing. Warner Bros. will release the drama on digital April 13 and on DVD June 8.

It stars Oscar winners Sam Rockwell as Watson Bryant and Kathy Bates as Richard’s mom, Bobi. Jon Hamm also stars as the lead FBI investigator, Olivia Wilde as Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Kathy Scruggs and Paul Walter Hauser as Richard Jewell.

There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have thirty minutes”. The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing—his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart. Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant, Jewell staunchly professes his innocence. But Bryant finds he is out of his depth as he fights the combined powers of the FBI, GBI and APD to clear his client’s name, while keeping Richard from trusting the very people trying to destroy him.

Oscar winner Eastwood directed from a screenplay by Oscar nominee Billy Ray, based on the Vanity Fair article “American Nightmare: The Ballad of Richard Jewell” by Marie Brenner. Eastwood produced under his Malpaso banner, alongside Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Kevin Misher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Jonah Hill.

Eastwood’s creative team includes director of photography Yves Bélanger (“Brooklyn,” “Dallas Buyers Club”), production designer Kevin Ishioka (“Avatar,” “Dunkirk”), longtime costume designer Deborah Hopper (“Changeling”) and Oscar-winning editor Joel Cox (“Unforgiven”), who have worked with Eastwood throughout the years on numerous projects. The music is by Arturo Sandoval (“The Mule”).

