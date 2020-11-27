Classic British comedy musical Stars in Your Eyes comes to Blu-ray and DVD next month

British comedy musical romance, Stars in Your Eyes, a love letter to the last days of variety originally released in 1956, is now be released after 50 years on Blu-ray and DVD on December 14.

The film follows a group of feisty, talented young performers who pool their resources and buy a dilapidated theatre to showcase their acts – but unscrupulous property developers also want the theatre and resort to dirty tricks to disrupt the first night's performance.

There are musical numbers, comedy routines and romance involved as Stars in Your Eyes showcases a cast of stars of the day, and stars in the making: Pat Kirkwood, Dorothy Squires (in her only big screen appearance), Nat Jackley and Bonar Colleano feature alongside Carry On's Joan Sims, Jimmy Clitheroe, Freddie Frinton and Vera Day.

Stars in Your Eyes is directed by Maurice Elvey from a script by Talbot Rothwell. Adelphi Films' classic feature has not been seen publicly for over 50 years and is now available for the first time in a brand new High Definition restoration from original film elements in its original Camerascope theatrical aspect ratio.

This release also includes these special features from the Adelphi Films collection:

A Ray of Sunshine (1950, 54 mins)

The Nitwits on Parade (1949, 24 mins)

The Kilties are Coming (1952, 52 mins)

Original theatrical trailers for Stars in Your Eyes and A Ray of Sunshine

Image galleries for all four films

Special commemorative booklet

