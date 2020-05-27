Classic '80s Dutch thriller The Vanishing arrives on DVD and Blu-ray next month

George Sluizer’s superb 1988 thriller The Vanishing is releasing on EST, DVD and Blu-ray on June 8 as part of StudioCanal’s Vintage World Cinema Collection.

This disturbing George Sluizier masterpiece is regarded as one of the best suspense thrillers ever made. Based on the novel ‘The Golend Egg’ by Tim Krabbe, The Vanishing is the ultimate tribute to Alfred Hitchcock with the ending to prove it (but let's not talk about the director's 1993 English-language remake).

Whilst touring in France, a young couple (Rex and Saskia) stop for a break at a roadside service station. Saskia (Johanna ter Steege) leaves Rex (Gene Bervoets) to browse around the shops and vanishes leaving no clues as to her whereabouts. Three years later Rex begins to receive taunting postcards from Saskia’s supposed abductor and is drawn into a terrifying battle of cat and mouse in his desperate quest to discover the fate of his missing lover.

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.