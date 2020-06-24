Cinema Paradiso heading to 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray in September

Arrow Academy have announced that their next 4K UHD Blu-ray release will be Giuseppe Tornatore's classic Cinema Paradiso on 28th September. A conventional Blu-ray will be available on the same day.

A winner of awards across the world including Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, 5 BAFTA Awards including Best Actor, Original Screenplay and Score, the Grand Prize of the Jury at the Cannes Film Festival and many more.

Giuseppe Tornatore’s loving homage to the cinema tells the story of Salvatore, a successful film director, returning home for the funeral of Alfredo, his old friend who was the projectionist at the local cinema throughout his childhood. Soon memories of his first love affair with the beautiful Elena and all the highs and lows that shaped his life come flooding back, as Salvatore reconnects with the community he left 30 years earlier.

The original award-winning theatrical version of Tornatore’s classic is presented here for the first time on 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray. This edition also includes the expanded Director’s Cut (on standard Blu-ray), which delves deeper into Salvatore’s backstory.

Features:

Audio commentary with director Giuseppe Tornatore and Italian cinema expert critic Millicent Marcus

A Dream of Sicily – A 52-minute documentary profile of Giuseppe Tornatore featuring interviews with the director and extracts from his early home movies as well as interviews with director Francesco Rosi and painter Peppino Ducato, set to music by the legendary Ennio Morricone

A Bear and a Mouse in Paradise – A 27-minute documentary on the making of Cinema Paradiso and the characters of Toto and Alfredo, featuring interviews the actors who play them, Philippe Noiret and Salvatore Cascio as well as Tornatore

The Kissing Sequence – Giuseppe Tornatore discusses the origins of the kissing scenes with clips identifying each scene

Original Director’s Cut Theatrical Trailer and 25th Anniversary Re-Release Trailer

4K Blu-ray

