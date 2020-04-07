Can You Keep A Secret? Good - well the Alexandra Daddario comedy is available on digital download in May

Based on Sophie Kinsella's novel, romantic comedy Can You Keep A Secret? is heading to digital download on 4th May.

Starring Alexandra Daddario and Tyler Hoechlin alongside a cast that includes Kimiko Glenn and Laverne Cox, Can You Keep A Secret? follows New York City marketing manager Emma who, on a return flight from a botched client meeting, reveals all of her deepest secrets to a handsome stranger when her plane hits turbulence and she believes she is going to die. Emma thinks she will never see the guy again. But when she comes to work Monday morning, Emma's office is abuzz about the arrival of Jack Harper, the company's elusive CEO and founder... and the stranger from the plane.

Suddenly Emma is face-to-face with the man who knows every single humiliating detail about her. Over the course of the coming weeks, Emma must navigate her developing relationship with Jack, what he knows of her secrets, and a life she discovers is in need of transformation.

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.