Bong Joon-ho's Snowpiercer debuts on UK Blu-ray and DVD in May

It's of little surprise that there is renewed interest in Bong Joon-ho's back catalogue after the startling success of Parasite at the Oscars. Lionsgate have now announced that Bong's star-studded dystopian sci-fi thriller Snowpiercer is making its way to Blu-ray and DVD for the very first time in the UK from May 25.

Set in 2031, the entire planet is frozen and the world's only survivors live aboard the Snowpiercer: a train that's been hurtling around the globe for the past seventeen years. Within the carriages the remnants of the human race have formed their own divisive economic and class system.

This is all set to change when Curtis (Chris Evans) leads a group of lower-class citizens, who live in squalor at the back of the train, on a fight to the front of the Snowpiercer to share the food and wealth equally among the inhabitants. Each section of the train holds new surprises for the rebel group as they battle their way from carriage to carriage. A revolution has begun...

Full of action and plenty of Bong's usual social commentary, this dystopian thriller arrives just as a Netflix series based on the film and the original graphic novel is due for release the same month.

Snowpiercer's cast includes Chris Evans, Song Kang Ho, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Octavia Spencer, Jamie Bell, Ewen Bremner and the late John Hurt.

Blu-ray special features

Transperceniege: From the BlankPage to the Blank Screen

Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton on Snowpiercer

The Birth of Snowpiercer

The End of the World, and the New Beginning (animated prologue)

Characters

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.