Blue Story DVD has been pushed back to April

1 minute read
Posted by Film News Published
Blue Story DVD has been pushed back to April

Having been the subject of some controversy on its theatrical release, Blue Story, is making to the jump to DVD on 20th April. It will be available as a digital download from 13th April. No Blu-ray release is planned.

Best friends Timmy (Stephen Odubola) and Marco (Micheal Ward) go to the same high school in Peckham but live in neighbouring London boroughs. When Marco’s beaten up by one of Timmy’s primary school friends the two boys wind up on rival sides of a never-ending cycle of postcode gang war in which there are no winners … only victims.

Features:

  • Rapman
  • The Cast Of Blue Story
  • The Making Of Blue Story
  • The Message Of Blue Story
  • The Blue Story
  • Deleted and Extended Scenes
    • Michael Dapaah And GB Gang
    • Killy And Madder Discuss Marco
    • Marco At Party - Extended
    • Love vs. Sex - Extended
    • Killy, Madder And YM Bonding
    • Killy And YM Sell Drugs
    • Boys On The Bus After Party - Extended
    • Madder And Killy Discuss Club Attack
  • DVD
  • Digital Download

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.


Blue Story (2019)
Dir: Andrew Onwubolu | Cast: Karla-Simone Spence, Khali Best, Micheal Ward, Stephen Odubola | Writer: Andrew Onwubolu

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Andrew Onwubolu, Blue Story, Blue Story (2019), Crime, Drama, Karla-Simone Spence, Khali Best, Micheal Ward, Stephen Odubola
Category home_releases_news

Latest Articles