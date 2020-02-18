Blue Story DVD has been pushed back to April

Having been the subject of some controversy on its theatrical release, Blue Story, is making to the jump to DVD on 20th April. It will be available as a digital download from 13th April. No Blu-ray release is planned.

Best friends Timmy (Stephen Odubola) and Marco (Micheal Ward) go to the same high school in Peckham but live in neighbouring London boroughs. When Marco’s beaten up by one of Timmy’s primary school friends the two boys wind up on rival sides of a never-ending cycle of postcode gang war in which there are no winners … only victims.

Features:

Rapman

The Cast Of Blue Story

The Making Of Blue Story

The Message Of Blue Story

The Blue Story

Deleted and Extended Scenes Michael Dapaah And GB Gang Killy And Madder Discuss Marco Marco At Party - Extended Love vs. Sex - Extended Killy, Madder And YM Bonding Killy And YM Sell Drugs Boys On The Bus After Party - Extended Madder And Killy Discuss Club Attack



