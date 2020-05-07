Bloodshot confirmed for UK DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray release in June

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment have announced the UK DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray release of the Vin Diesel starring Bloodshot. Based on the bestselling comic book Valiant by Jeff Wadlow, Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force – stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out. 4K Blu-ray

Blu-ray

DVD



