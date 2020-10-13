Blade confirmed for 4K Blu-ray release this November in the UK and December in the US

Warner have announced that Blade is heading to US 4K UHD Blu-ray on 1st December. The UK release will be one day earlier with the classic vampire movie landing on these shores on 30th November...

Wesley Snipes stars as Marvel’s iconic half-vampire, half-human vampire hunter, Blade. With all the strengths of a vampire, and none of their weaknesses, the Day Walker uses his incredible gifts to hunt his enemies in his search for the one that killed his mother and turned him into the monster he is. Blade’s fight leads him to Deacon Frost (Stephen Dorff), a rising force in the vampire world, set on raising a vampire God bent on destroying mankind.

Features:

Commentary with Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff, David S. Goyer, Theo Van De Sande, Kirk M. Petruccelli & Peter Frankfurt

Isolated score with commentary by composer Mark Isham

4K Blu-ray

